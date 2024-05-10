The 14 Best LEGO Star Wars Sets of All Time

It’s time that I built something. Worked with my hands. Lived by the sweat of my brow. Considered a trade. What could that be? Building LEGO Star Wars sets—pure, honest work—but not just any Star Wars sets, only the best LEGO Star Wars sets of all time.

But which to choose!? There have been over 400 LEGO Star Wars sets produced ever since the two companies began working together two decades ago. Got analysis paralysis? No sweat. I had my interns build all 400 of them so you don’t have to.

The Multi-Troop Transport, or MTT , was made famous by The Phantom Menace. Bad movie. Great LEGO set. And it gives you so many options! Set 7662 has a little knob that you can use to release the droid miniatures waiting for battle inside! It also comes equipped with weapons and a speeder on which your droids can take joy rides! It’s like a party bus! With another party bus inside of it! You should take it on a real party bus! A bus within a bus within a bus within a bus! You’d be the life of that party for sure.

Does spending all that time in your garage building LEGO sets ever make you feel … lonely? Now with LEGO R2-D2 , you can have a little friend to watch you maladaptive daydream your life away! 2,314 pieces will give you exactly one little robot child to love forever! This R2-D2 is a little smaller than the real thing, but that’s a good thing! You can put him in a backpack! A suitcase! The trunk of your car! Just imagine the screamy little robot noises that he would make while you kidnap him for your travels. Adorable!

Looking for a party bus-style LEGO Star Wars set but don’t want it full of silly droids? Give the Republic Gunship a spin! This LEGO set can hold up to 12 little Clones! Buy ten more and that’s almost enough for a small-scale Clone War! A Clone Skirmish! A Clone Scuffle! It comes with seven miniatures: some clones, and some major Star Wars characters like Anakin and Obi-Wan! Now it’s REALLY a party! Just don’t invite any younglings! Seriously. Don’t.

Grogu and Din Djarin miniatures can ride in style in the sweet N-1 starfighter! At only 432 pieces, it’s a much simpler build than many of the other LEGO sets on this list. Perfect for anyone who doesn’t wanna spend hours sweating over the Millennium Falcon. Sometimes the simplest designs are best, after all. I mean, look at this thing! Sleek! Elegant! The Mercedes Benz of Starfighters !

Was adopting a LEGO R2-D2 not enough? Do you need a real flesh-and-blood child to fill that LEGO brick shaped hole in your heart? LEGO baby Grogu can be that child! Sure, he’s a little bit more angular than his in-universe counterpart, but that just makes him unique! And look! You can even move his hands around to make him hold things! Your wallet! Your keys! The rest of your dignity! Baby Grogu can carry it all!

The Star Destroyer ! The biggest, baddest interstellar ship in the entire arsenal of the Empire. It’s no LEGO Millennium Falcon, but it’s still a sizable fella. And the 2006 version even comes with little mini figures of Grand Moff Tarkin and Darth Vader! So cute! Just strap them in, take your newly built Star Destroyer to the nearest playground, and throw it down the slide! It won’t fly, but it will sure fall with style! Or buy twelve of them and train the neighborhood kids to run around with them in formation. How else are wars won?

Have you ever wanted to drop RENT MONEY on a Star Wars LEGO set? Get ready to live on the street with your brand new Super Star Destroyer ! This thing is so big that you can practically fit inside of it! 50 inches long! Okay, not at all big enough to live inside, but if you could somehow shrink yourself down to LEGO miniature size, just IMAGINE the square footage! Inch-age! Whatever! It includes a Darth Vader, Admiral Piett, Dengar and Bossk minifigures and even a little IG-88 figure. Where do you put them all? Inside the command center that is revealed when you lift the center section off! Isn’t it great having roommates?

Anyone can own a regular-degular TIE Intercepter, but only YOU deserve this Ultimate Collector Series version ! Look at it! Just look at it! Such detail! Such craftsmanship! Such a vibe! Forget what was said before, TIE Interceptor is actually the coolest of all the Star Wars ships. And this is the coolest of all TIE Interceptors.

Are you tired of all the war? All the fighting? All the lightsabers and the droids and the star destroyers? Don’t you wish you could just kick back for minute with a drink in your hand? Watch a shoddily CGIed alien showgirl sing baudy bar songs in a language you’ll never understand? The Mos Eisley Cantina set is your answer. Bring the party back to your place with this little number, complete with 20 miniatures! Host a cabaret! Start a bar fight! Reenact choice Magic Mike scenes with Chewbacca! With the Mos Eisley Catina LEGO set, the possibilities (however depraved) are endless!

Did the ending of Return of the Jedi leave you feeling … left out? Did you wish that you too could party with all of those cuddly little bear alien people high up in the trees? I don’t blame you. Why risk getting shot by a drunk bounty hunter in Mos Eisley when you can get hugs from little space cuties in the Ewok Village ? And look at all your options here! You can hug it out in the trees! On the bridges! In the treehouses! Over the corpses of fallen Storm Troopers murdered by adorably ruthless Ewok ingenuity! With 17 figurines, the cuddle puddle possibilities are endless! Six Ewok warriors! Luke! Leah! Han Solo! R2-D2! C-3PO and more! The Storm Troopers aren’t invited. Chewy is so long as he takes a shower first.

The second most iconic spaceship in the Star Wars franchise! Behind the Millennium Falcon. And maybe the Star Destroyer. And possibly the TIE Fighter, too. Okay so the second-to-fourth most iconic spaceship! If you’re a LEGO Star Wars aficionado, can you really even call yourself that without the X-Wing ? You sound like a poser to me. I bet you can’t even name one Star War. How could you possibly expect your LEGO R2-D2 to take a ride in your LEGO X-Wing? You gotta build that trust.

The AT-AT is actually the coolest vehicle in the Star Wars universe. It’s like a giant walking robot horse dinosaur! What could be cooler? You may remember them from the battle on the ice planet of Hoth, where these towering giants were brought down by simple steel cables. These things look so unsteady the Resistance probably could have done it with a banana peel. If you’re gonna build this LEGO set, make sure you duct tape your lil’ AT-AT’s legs to the table, just so your other LEGO guys don’t get any ideas.

The Millennium Falcon may be the coolest LEGO set ever created. First off, it’s huge. Coffee table-size. 7,500 pieces divided into 40 bags. If you’re in it for the process and not the end result, the Millennium Falcon should be your top choice. You may have to buy a couple different Death Star LEGO sets to build it into a Super Death Star, just so it’ll feel a little bigger than the Millennium Falcon. If you REALLY want to build the DS to scale then maybe settle for 100 sets; only THEN will your Millennium Falcon look the correct size next to it.

Classic. Iconic. The most recognizable structure from the Star Wars universe (sorry Millennium Falcon). The Big Daddy. The Death Star . What’s not to love? Build the Death Star in your own home and then hang it from your ceiling fan! Let it orbit slowly around your room, providing an unspoken threat of total destruction to your other LEGO creations. And the best part? You can blow it up just like they did in the movies! Attach rubber band guns to your X-wing LEGO set and blow it up into tiny pieces. Just use the Force!

