The internet got a sneak peek at actress Tessa Thompson suited up in a new costume as Valkyrie for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and the reactions have been wildly enthusiastic.

In a leaked selfie photo that appears to be from set, Thompson stands in front of a mirror in her new “King Valkyrie” regalia, which is styled after Asgardian armor and reminiscent of Thor’s costume. This is fitting, because Valkyrie is occupying the top spot in New Asgard, serving—when last we heard from her—as King to the Asgardian colony on Earth. (According to a blink-and-you-miss-it Spider-Man: No Way Home easter egg, however, there’s trouble brewing in New Asgard, possibly in the form of Russell Crowe as Zeus.)

Valkyrie’s new costume isn’t a complete surprise if you are extremely online. We got a glimpse of it in an unofficial poster leak, which also showed updated looks for Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster/also Thor (Natalie Portman), and Korg (played by Waititi). In the poster, Valkyrie can be seen wearing her new suit as she soars, sword in hand, astride a winged steed.

(If you’re curious about the charismatic goats on the poster, those are Thor’s goats straight out of both Norse mythology and Marvel comics. Their names are Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, they have magical powers, and they are perfect.)

Back to our King Val. Thompson looks incredible decked out in leather and chrome, and we are beyond excited for her return. Valkyrie is a fan-favorite character who is intended to be one of the MCU’s openly LGBTQ+ superheroes, and she is reportedly searching for “her queen” in Love and Thunder. (Jaimie Alexander, who also returns to the Thorverse as Lady Sif, has volunteered for the role.)

Reactions to Thompson’s selfie and the new styling for King Valkyrie have everyone bowing in appreciation.

The running joke in #ThorLoveAndThunder should be everyone audibly gulping when King Valkyrie walks in the room pic.twitter.com/UBmsF1J9nz — Ju Ju! (@Straw_Hat_Goofy) January 3, 2022

Looks like we may be getting a King In Black-esque Valkyrie in #ThorLoveAndThunder and I’m violently ready for this look. pic.twitter.com/js5IJVz0VK — ⨂ X-ecutive Dysfunction ⨂ (@vyrkolach) January 3, 2022

New look at the KING of Asgard, Valkyrie in #ThorLoveAndThunder!!! Can’t WAIT to see a trailer!!! pic.twitter.com/gBFSii7My6 — TASK the Pimp Hand of Khonshu (@UpToTASK) January 3, 2022

While I’m a huge fan of Valkyrie’s costumes circa Ragnarok, there’s no denying that this movie appears to be centered around the baring of, um, arms. And I don’t think anyone is complaining.

And here’s a closer look at the new costumes our central heroes will be wearing:

Another recent leak floated the rumor that Tessa Thompson may also be appearing in the upcoming Captain Marvel follow-up The Marvels. Will Thompson and Brie Larson finally get their wish for Valkyrie/Carol? We wait with bated breath.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022, while The Marvels is scheduled right now for February 17th, 2023.

