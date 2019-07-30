Jaimie Alexander Wants Lady Sif to be Valkyrie’s Queen and Girl, Get in Line

When it was announced at SDCC that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie would be the MCU’s first LGBTQ superhero, fans we’re thrilled to finally have queer representation in the MCU. Our excitement only grew when Thompson told Hall H that Valkyrie’s first order as King of New Asgard would be to find herself a queen, saying “As new king, she needs to find her queen … That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

Immediately, people lined up to volunteer for tribute (including the TMS staff, don’t @ us). But now an actual fellow MCU hero has thrown her hat into the ring. Jaimie Alexander, who played Asgardian warrior Lady Sif in the Thor films, tweeted that she was interested in the job:

This is an interesting option, as Lady Sif was always underserved by the MCU. Though she hasn’t been seen onscreen since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, Sif did get a mention in Ragnarok and was named as one of victims of the Snap, before being resurrected by the events of Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, due to Jaimie Alexander’s scheduling conflicts with her series Blindspot, she has not been able to appear in any more films.

But that is changing, as Blindspot has been renewed for a fifth and final season, she could conceivably be available for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, Sif faces some fierce competition for the hand of the king.

Many fans are hoping to see Valkyrie team up with other eligible bachelorettes in the MCU. The announcement of Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster/Lady Thor has piqued fan interest. And of course, there are already plenty of shippers for a Valkyrie/Captain Marvel team-up, including Thompson and Brie Larson:

I mean, the fan art speaks for itself. And why not Captain Valkyrie? Both women are cosmic badass warriors, and Larson is clearly on board to make Carol queer, saying “I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff.”

Will never stop loving this ship @TessaThompson_x https://t.co/1BR3vLABAh — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 30, 2019

Of course, Valkyrie could end up romancing a whole new character we have yet to meet. The possibilities are endless, but in the meantime … Tessa, call us.

