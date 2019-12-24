Kevin Spacey Is Trying to Ruin Our Christmas With Another Bizarre Fireplace Video

Last year on Christmas Eve, Kevin Spacey released an incredibly strange video titled “Let Me Be Frank.” In it, he appeared to be speaking in character as his former House of Cards role Frank Underwood.

At the time, Spacey had already been written out of the Netflix show and just that same day, it was announced that he would be facing a charge of felony sexual assault in Massachusetts. The video shows him speaking as Underwood (although he never mentions the character’s name, presumably because Netflix would have sued him into oblivion) while seeming to address the real-life events of the past year.

“I know what you want,” he said in Frank’s trademark drawl. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honestly, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

We did not want him back. But apparently, Spacey is determined to make this a Christmas Eve tradition because he released another one today.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” says Spacey as Underwood, dressed in a holiday sweater, poking at a fire.

“It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back,” he continued, convincing no one. “And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” he said, staring into the camera. “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

This is weirdly ambiguous. Is he asking for us to show kindness towards him? Or is he saying that he, as the supposed victim in this scenario, is choosing not to attack back, but rather kill his critics with kindness? I’m guessing it’s the latter, but neither is appropriate in this scenario, in which multiple accusations of sexual assault, including assault of minors, is reduced to someone doing “something you don’t like.”

“Christmas is coming up. Maybe I should remind people I am frightening.” -Kevin Spacey — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 24, 2019

Did… did Kevin Spacey just threaten to kill us? pic.twitter.com/YFvYWiJAIM — Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) December 24, 2019

The fact that Kevin Spacey was fired from his job and yet STILL keeps making videos as if he was that character is truly a fucking baffling twist to 2019 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 24, 2019

Kevin Spacey releasing a creepy threatening video every Christmas Eve is the new holiday tradition we deserve — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 24, 2019

(image: screengrab)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com