‘Keep that up:’ A sexist joke about Kamala Harris is getting absolutely destroyed online

Five Guys is trending, and it has nothing to do with the fast food chain or their odd-looking burgers. Trump supporters are making sick memes about Vice President Kamala Harris.

After Trump’s fifteen-minute stint at McDonald’s, Five Guys started trending—all for the wrong reasons. Trump’s supporters took to Twitter to smear the VP’s reputation. One of Trump’s supporters tweeted, “BREAKING: Kamala Harris to do Five Guys today. Unclear if she will also visit a burger joint.” Another wrote, “Trump is at McDonalds, but just wait until Kamala does Five Guys.” Both tweets recall Trump’s crude remarks against Harris, whom he accused of promiscuity.

There were other memes that crassly depicted Vice President Harris. Despite the disgusting trend, many Twitter users were repulsed by the memes and the jokes. One sarcastically wrote, “Totally how you grow female support in this election. Keep that up.” Another Twitter user compared the GOP to a “degrading boys club” in lieu of the horrendous tweets about Harris.

I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt, that you might have something serious to say.



It’s like all the frat boys in America have decided to let their freak flags fly.



Let us know in the RoTW if you decide to be a serious country again. — DKGray (@TheRealDKGray) October 21, 2024

A Trumped up joke

There were Trump supporters who implied that Harris will, in fact, work at a Five Guys to “copy” Trump’s stunt.

There are no credible reports that Kamala Harris will be “working” at a Five Guys branch. This was merely intended to be a sick joke among the MAGA crowd. Even then, reality and jokes often collide—especially when Trump’s supporters are laughing at what they think is real.

Harris is not new to vile memes and disinformation against her. Online trolls accused her of trading sexual favors for political gain. In addition to this, false information about Harris having an affair with politician Willie Brown was spread. Although the rumor was proven false, the damage has been done. Meanwhile, Trump is not criticized for his alleged one-night stand or his confirmed affairs. It’s a blatantly sexist double standard—one that detracts from issues that people should be giving more thought toward.

