‘It’s so beautiful that he doesn’t want to pay them overtime’: Donald Trump couldn’t answer this question after ‘working’ at a McDonald’s

Former President Trump served up fries at a McDonald’s drive-through in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Despite footage of drivers getting fries and meals, Trump was later interviewed through the window.

One of the interviewers asked Trump if the minimum wage should be raised. Trump, before starting his “shift,” even joked about how much he’ll be paid. It was an expected question from interviewers, but Trump didn’t give a straightforward response.

He said, “Well, I think this. These people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something—a process that’s beautiful.” That was a nothing-burger response. Or perhaps Trump, for the first time, was mystified with how french fries are made? Nevertheless, other reporters immediately caught on to the lack of an answer. Trump merely reiterated his praise for the people he spent time with at the McDonald’s.

Social media users on Twitter were unhappy with Trump’s answer. One wrote, “It’s so beautiful that he doesn’t want to pay them over time.” Others were perplexed that the former President couldn’t give a simple answer to the question.

A dig at the Vice President’s employment history

Trump decided to troll Vice President Kamala Harris by serving up fries—a job that Harris claimed she did at the fast food chain. As early as 2019, the vice president claimed to have worked at a McDonald’s. She also clarified and confirmed this with MSNBC to set the record straight.

McDonald’s hasn’t commented if the vice president was once an employee.

Before this skit at McDonald’s, Trump has accused Harris of lying about her employment history. Although Trump says she lied, he also has no tangible evidence to prove that Harris didn’t work at McDonald’s.

