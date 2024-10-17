Donald Trump trying to silence Stormy Daniels again (yes, again) before the election sure makes it sound like he’s hiding something big

Donald Trump has been omitting information about his health and dealings in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential elections. His second attempt to pay Stormy Daniels hush money is just one of his latest blunders.

Earlier in 2024, Trump received 34 felony charges for falsifying business records. This was to cover up the fact that he paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their past encounters. Despite the outcome of this case, there is new evidence that proves Trump is trying to pay Daniels again before the 2024 elections.

Breaking: Donald Trump is trying to make a NEW deal to keep Stormy Daniels silent. 20 days before the 2024 Election and Trump is trying to buy her silence AGAIN and wants a new NDA. Rachel Maddow has the new phone calls and emails. pic.twitter.com/Ed7wnQvgPl — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) October 17, 2024

Rachel Maddow came to MSNBC and claimed that Trump was “planning to launder the new hush money payment through the payment of a legal judgment.” An email provided by Stormy Daniels’ attorney showed that Trump’s legal counsel tried to settle the case for $620,000, with a few conditions. Provided that Daniels wouldn’t “make public or private statements related to any alleged past interactions with President Trump,” then Trump’s team would agree to settle at the aforementioned amount.

Stormy Daniels got embroiled in other legal battles with the former president. She lost a defamation suit against Trump and owed him over half a million in legal fees. Trump’s legal defense is amenable to accepting less than $652,000, so long as she agrees with the NDA.

A lot of fuss over something that “never” happened

In the past, Trump has repeatedly denied that he had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. The brief sexual encounter allegedly happened in 2006 at a gold tournament in Nevada. Former first lady Melania was not present and had just given birth to Trump’s youngest child.

Why does Donald Trump keep trying to pay Stormy Daniels to be quiet about something he says “never happened”? https://t.co/hVSt59G3XS — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 17, 2024

Years after the alleged affair, Daniels told 60 Minutes that she was threatened by an anonymous man. In the interview, the man told her to “leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” Regardless of the truth of the affair, Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

