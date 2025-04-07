‘She was thin and had a nice face’: Fox News’ Jesse Watters’ gross remarks about Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriends are pretty misogynistic

Last week Jesse Watters stepped in to defend the man whom we all know needs the most defending — Elon Musk.

Responding to comments made by comedian Bill Burr mocking the Tesla CEO, Watters leapt to Musk’s defense on Friday’s episode of The Five. “He said Musk and his DOGE boys were nerds who couldn’t get girls when they were young,” said Watters, “Now, I went and did a deep dive on the girls they were getting. Musk’s girlfriend in college was very pretty. Very pretty.”

I’m sorry Jesse Watters, you did what now?

Defending Elon Musk is one thing, but taking the time to stalk his ex-lovers and comment on their attractiveness is a whole different level of psychotic. Why is Watters going to such extreme lengths to defend Elon Musk and his love life? Is he hoping to get his own chance with the tech billionaire?

Watters: He said that Musk and his doge boys were nerds who couldn't get girls when they were young. I went and did a deep dive on the girls they were getting. Musk's girlfriend in college was very pretty. She was thin and had a nice face… He never had a problem getting girls pic.twitter.com/y8CKEgmx6Z — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2025

Oh and don’t worry, it gets worse. Watters goes on to make further comments on Musk’s college girlfriend’s physical appearance in the creepiest way possible. He describes her, saying “She was thin and had a nice face and she was very pretty.”

Ew, ew, and more ew

This is seriously some pretty gross behavior on Watters’ part. It’s very strange that he should even care so much. If only he were capable of caring about things that actually mattered, like that innocent “gay barber” his colleague on The Five has been talking about for the past few weeks.

But we all know Watters lacks empathy. He’s only defending Musk because he’s a fellow MAGA supporter — it’s one of the only things they have in common. Aside from the fact they’re almost universally hated, (even by members of their own family).

But he didn’t stop there, he also looked at Musk’s next girlfriend, and made even more weird comments, “And then he had another girlfriend and they ended up getting married together and having, like, four children. So he had never had a problem with getting girls.” I’m sure Bill Burr is laughing his head off at the bizarre response from Watters right now. It would almost be sad if it weren’t so pathetic. Also, if I were Elon Musk, I’d be getting a restraining order against Watters right about now.

Bill Burr made several digs at Elon Musk

Speaking on The Tonight Show, the comedian addressed Musk, telling him, “You were a f***ing nerd, nobody banged you and now you have hair plugs.” Appearing on The View the following day he doubled down saying “nerds” like Musk, “want to build robots because they don’t know how to talk to hot women.”

