Donald Trump couldn’t even work at McDonald’s properly

Politics is a game and Donald Trump is making some weird moves. This time by showing that he…cannot even work at McDonald’s. Buddy, what was the point of this?

Trump took to the Golden Arches to reach out to the working class. The issue being that Trump has never worked an honest day in his life so the video is pathetic. He was on the fry machine and could barely get that to work and those are French fries. They aren’t exactly the hardest part of working at a McDonald’s.

Trump decided it was his time to be one with his base and showed everyone how he is one with the working class but none of that makes any sense given…literally anything about the man. He is not a hero of working class citizens. His policies and actions actually make their lives harder than they need to be. So this entire publicity stunt feels wild, to say the least. Pair that with Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, attacking women at every turn and this is just the most baffling of presidential campaigns.

The video shows Trump going around the McDonald’s, trying to learn what goes into his beloved meals. It is, after all, one of his favorite places to eat. But the stunt has left many online baffled by the move. As is always the case with Trump, the memes were pretty great.

The MAGA heads took Trump’s stunt exactly as you’d think. Matt Walsh (the bad one from the Daily Wire) tweeted about how Trump’s McDonald’s employment was a knock at those who are trying to raise minimum wage. “The fact that a 78 year old guy can perform the job up to par after being trained for two minutes is not exactly an argument in favor of raising minimum wage.”

Matt….he could not operate the fries. I used to make my own fries in a deep fryer as a TEENAGER. What do you MEAN?!

Trump could have simply NOT done this and we wouldn’t have more fuel to make fun of him with. But instead, we get to mock away. Someone even pointed out that the employee having to show Trump how to use the fry machine is giving the same energy as Trump with the guy mowing the White House lawn.

It is rumored that this entire stunt was staged to the point where the McDonald’s itself wasn’t even an open and functioning location. Which is ironic to think about that he forced people to come into a place that they did not need to be at only to make him seem “relatable.” He’s not relatable. He’s not anything other than a fraud.

Trump doing this is desperate. He’s trying find some base to relate to but all that is happening is we’re seeing a man embarrass himself. Even Tyler Oakley pointed out that the people who used to be on fries when he worked at McDonald’s were the people they couldn’t trust to work anywhere else. And Trump COULDN’T DO IT! He had to GET HELP.

So if you think this is a good move for him…think again. This is just so ridiculous.

