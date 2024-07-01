Kafka as Kaiju No. 8 fighting Captain Hoshina
(Crunchyroll)
When Is ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episodes 11 and 12 Getting an English Dub?

Published: Jul 1, 2024

Most of us were thrilled by the final episode of Kaiju No. 8—except for English dub-only watchers, who have not yet been able to see the action unfold.

All you need are subtitles to understand why Kaiju No. 10 and Kafka are throwing fists at each other. The last two episodes don’t just focus on the clash between kaijus and humans. We’re getting some important character backstories, and we’ll witness plot-altering decisions from members of the Kaiju Defense Force. But if you want to focus on the last two episodes, the English dub episodes that have been delayed are coming our way soon.

Episode 11 of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on July 5, 2024, at 8:00 PM PT. Shortly after, Episode 12’s English dub will also be released on July 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM PT.

Are we getting season 2?

If you’ve already watched the last two episodes, you might be feeling deflated right after. Production I.G, the animation studio of Kaiju No. 8, knows you can’t wait to see what will happen next to Kafka. A second season of Kaiju No. 8 is currently in production, but no release date has been given yet.

In the meantime, you can stay tuned and wait for more information about season two. Or read the manga right where the anime left off.

