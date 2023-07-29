Just When We Thought Lizzo Couldn’t Get Any Cooler, She Drops Into Middle Earth

Every time we think Lizzo can’t get any cooler, she does something like drop into Middle-earth in full Lord of the Rings attire. The moment took place during her latest tour, which has seen her performing throughout North America, Europe, and Oceania. It is aptly named The Special Tour, as it has been filled with special moments between the singer and her fans. In Milan, Italy, she stopped in the middle of her performance of “Special” to give a hug to a fan who really needed one. While in London, England, she sang to a fan who danced without a care in the world to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

Summer of 07 I learned the entire Beyoncé get me bodied choreo



it saved me while dealing w depression & loss



last night when this angel did About Damn Time w me & the big grrrls I cried backstage



to know I mean to her what my favorite artist meant to me is deeply touching❤️ pic.twitter.com/GCSbe67Hvi — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 16, 2023

One of the most special moments occurred in Australia when Lizzo took the time to help out a young fan who was being bullied. While performing, Lizzo noticed 11-year-old Monroe Mills, who was holding up a sign that read, “Pls help me show my haters that I’m 100% that b***h.” Of course, Lizzo helped her do just that! She put the concert on hold while getting a microphone down to Mills and questioning how she could help. After Mills explained that she was being bullied on social media for loving to dance and sing, Lizzo quickly got her up on stage. In a beautiful tearjerking moment, Lizzo allowed the girl to perform her TikTok dances onstage for the whole crowd to see and then filmed a video on Mills’ phone with a fiery message warning the haters to leave her bestie alone.

Everywhere she goes, Lizzo spreads light and positivity, and she always has time for her fans. However, not every special moment from her tour revolved around fans. One of the top moments occurred when she was just being her unapologetic awesome nerdy self in New Zealand.

Lizzo shows her fangirl side with a trip to Middle-earth

It’s well known that Lizzo is a fangirl, even dressing up as Grogu for Halloween and later making her nerdy dreams come true with a cameo in The Mandalorian. After touching down in the Star Wars universe, she wasted no time in making her way into Middle-earth. Lizzo performed in New Zealand on July 26 but had some time for sightseeing afterward. She headed over to The Hobbiton, which was featured in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and is now a popular tourist destination for J. R. R. Tolkien fans.

Lizzo wasn’t just any tourist, though, and made sure to completely immerse herself in the experience. To do this, she cosplayed as an Elf and gave a beautiful performance of The Lord of the Rings theme song on her recorder while standing in the doorway of Bag End.

It was a performance that surely would’ve gotten the approval of Hobbits and Elves alike and further endeared Lizzo to us. Long live Lizzolas!

(featured image: Lizzo / Instagram)

