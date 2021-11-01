Celebrities and their Halloween costumes are always an interesting part of the holiday. It’s a history of families pulling out all the stops and taking beautiful pictures in costume (because that’s what happens when you have a lot of money and resources) but then there are also celebrities like Lizzo who clearly decided to have fun. The singer has become an icon on social media for her hilarious posts and engaging with fans, and Halloween was her time to shine.

If you were walking around Hollywood Boulevard and suddenly saw a Baby Yoda on the street, no you didn’t (according to Lizzo). That’s right, the singer painted herself green and wore the iconic big ears to head out for the holiday and very clearly had the time of her life walking around in a big robe and bringing the star of The Mandalorian to life.

Lizzo took over TikTok

Lizzo is already a star for her singing but she has also quickly become everyone’s favorite TikToker. Whether it is her showing us DMs she shared with Chris Evans or making jokes, she’s hilarious on there, and her TikToks in costume as Grogu? That’s just next level.

@lizzo Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave* 👋👁 ♬ STAR WARS – Flixterr

The Instagrams were just iconic

Not only were her TikToks good, but she also had a photoshoot as Grogu that included lights that look like those ’80s-era school pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo also had some other iconic costumes throughout the weekend, included the girl from Squid Game, as well as Kim Kardashian’s all-black look from the Met Gala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Do I wish I could make a Grogu costume that is this good? Yes, absolutely. It’s brilliant, especially with the space cookies and drinking blue drink out of a little mug. But also I’ll never be as cool as Lizzo, so I’m glad she had the best nerdy Halloween.

Love Halloween as much as Lizzo clearly loves Halloween.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]