Lizzo Shines in Her Powerful Emmy Award Speech

Lizzo is a performer that so many of us love. She’s unapologetically herself, and it’s why she’s one of the most popular singers out there. So, when she began a reality show called Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, we watched as she found her new dancers for her tour. The competition series celebrated bigger girls and inspired us all to love our bodies, so it is no surprise that the series took home the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at 2022’s Emmy Awards.

Taking to the stage at the event, she asked for her big girls to take to the stage with her, and when they stood up, she praised them for their work and talked about how the show changed their lives and that they were going on tour soon. Lizzo’s joy is infectious and beautiful, and her speech reflected all the reasons why we love her so much.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” Lizzo said as she took the stage. “Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell Lizzo something, I’ll be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person but bitch, it’s gonna have to be you.'”

Embracing the bigger girls

Lizzo has made her love of her body a message that has reached us all, far and wide. It’s refreshing to see in media given how movies and television have made so many of us hate the bodies we were born into. I grew up seeing incredibly thin girls onscreen knowing that it’d be nearly impossible for me to look that way, and it warped my own sense of self to the point where I convinced myself that no one would love the body I did have.

Her vision and her willingness to put herself out into the world as a woman who loves her body, despite what the horrible people online and in tabloids want to say about her, is inspiring to everyone who loves her. She reminds us that we can love our bodies and embrace our curves and those aspects of ourselves that the media has tried to tell us all aren’t perfect.

Seeing Lizzo win and be embraced for sharing a message of self love through Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls meant a lot, and I hope that it continues bring awards and celebrations to Lizzo. She’s one of the best out there, and this speech was so beautiful in a way that highlights all the reasons why we love her, and I’m so happy for Lizzo and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

(featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

