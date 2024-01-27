Just TRY Not To Stick Your Dick in This ‘Dune 2’ Popcorn Bucket
Sir, this is an AMC.
We’re just weeks away from the premiere of Dune: Part Two and theaters across the country are gearing up for the film’s release with a new promotional popcorn bucket. AMC Theaters (among others) has gotten into the themed popcorn bucket game, with specially designed collector buckets for films like Barbie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
And while these themed popcorn buckets are fun collector’s items, they are missing a little something special. Namely, the ability to stick your dick in them. But no more! Warner Bros. has broken the popcorn bucket paradigm with a bold new design that says, “Go ahead, get that extra butter topping!”
The buckets are designed to resemble the giant sandworms of the desert planet Arrakis. The fact that they more closely resemble a Fleshlight butthole is merely a hilariously horny coincidence. To no one’s surprise, the internet hasn’t stopped screaming since the online debut of these buckets. And if you think the screaming is loud now, wait until every pent-up nerd gets their greasy hands on these fuck-buckets.
The Dune 2 popcorn bucket is the horniest promotional tie-in to date, closely followed by the Alamo Drafthouse’s Saltburn bathtub cup. You really have to hand it to theater owners. They’re doing everything they can to get audiences back in the cinema BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.
Where can I buy the popcorn bucket, you know, for popcorn?
The popcorn bucket will tentatively be available at AMC Theaters, but there is no release date yet.
In the meantime, please enjoy some of the best Dune 2 popcorn bucket memes from X.
Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.
(featured image: screenshot/Twitter/@3CFilmss)
