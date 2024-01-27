Skip to main content

Just TRY Not To Stick Your Dick in This ‘Dune 2’ Popcorn Bucket

Sir, this is an AMC.

By Jan 27th, 2024, 1:16 pm
The popcorn bucket for 'Dune 2' features a sandworm mouth that looks like a butthole.

We’re just weeks away from the premiere of Dune: Part Two and theaters across the country are gearing up for the film’s release with a new promotional popcorn bucket. AMC Theaters (among others) has gotten into the themed popcorn bucket game, with specially designed collector buckets for films like Barbie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

And while these themed popcorn buckets are fun collector’s items, they are missing a little something special. Namely, the ability to stick your dick in them. But no more! Warner Bros. has broken the popcorn bucket paradigm with a bold new design that says, “Go ahead, get that extra butter topping!”

The buckets are designed to resemble the giant sandworms of the desert planet Arrakis. The fact that they more closely resemble a Fleshlight butthole is merely a hilariously horny coincidence. To no one’s surprise, the internet hasn’t stopped screaming since the online debut of these buckets. And if you think the screaming is loud now, wait until every pent-up nerd gets their greasy hands on these fuck-buckets.

The Dune 2 popcorn bucket is the horniest promotional tie-in to date, closely followed by the Alamo Drafthouse’s Saltburn bathtub cup. You really have to hand it to theater owners. They’re doing everything they can to get audiences back in the cinema BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.

Where can I buy the popcorn bucket, you know, for popcorn?

The popcorn bucket will tentatively be available at AMC Theaters, but there is no release date yet.

In the meantime, please enjoy some of the best Dune 2 popcorn bucket memes from X.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

(featured image: screenshot/Twitter/@3CFilmss)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.

