Just TRY Not To Stick Your Dick in This ‘Dune 2’ Popcorn Bucket

We’re just weeks away from the premiere of Dune: Part Two and theaters across the country are gearing up for the film’s release with a new promotional popcorn bucket. AMC Theaters (among others) has gotten into the themed popcorn bucket game, with specially designed collector buckets for films like Barbie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

And while these themed popcorn buckets are fun collector’s items, they are missing a little something special. Namely, the ability to stick your dick in them. But no more! Warner Bros. has broken the popcorn bucket paradigm with a bold new design that says, “Go ahead, get that extra butter topping!”

I kid you not… these are the #Dune2 popcorn buckets ?? pic.twitter.com/hfDrBHJnbw — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) January 25, 2024

The buckets are designed to resemble the giant sandworms of the desert planet Arrakis. The fact that they more closely resemble a Fleshlight butthole is merely a hilariously horny coincidence. To no one’s surprise, the internet hasn’t stopped screaming since the online debut of these buckets. And if you think the screaming is loud now, wait until every pent-up nerd gets their greasy hands on these fuck-buckets.

The Dune 2 popcorn bucket is the horniest promotional tie-in to date, closely followed by the Alamo Drafthouse’s Saltburn bathtub cup. You really have to hand it to theater owners. They’re doing everything they can to get audiences back in the cinema BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.

Where can I buy the popcorn bucket, you know, for popcorn?

The popcorn bucket will tentatively be available at AMC Theaters, but there is no release date yet.

In the meantime, please enjoy some of the best Dune 2 popcorn bucket memes from X.

another day working at the multiplex. everyone keeps asking me if they can fuck the Dune 2 popcorn bucket. buddy, this is an AMC, of course you can fuck the popcorn bucket. https://t.co/VMDrBlhKns — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 26, 2024

babe are you ok?? you’ve barely fucked your DUNE 2 promotional popcorn bucket https://t.co/o4jOlaYu0a — sarah (@sablaah) January 26, 2024

Getting some action through a popcorn bucket has been a staple of the movie-going experience for decades. The plan? Boost concession sales by offering a self-pleasure bucket so people who see movies alone can have fun too https://t.co/e4JCnHEcMb pic.twitter.com/N9iazDnLZB — Keifer (@DannyVegito) January 26, 2024

Me at my Dune 2 showing https://t.co/KtimKKMOKK pic.twitter.com/G2OfNeB5Ju — Gaspar Hoé (@wo0ppenheimer) January 26, 2024

Me at the theater for Dune 2 pretending like i can't see the guy seated beside me violating a sand worm pic.twitter.com/bBMiGd7U5N — elena (@grnformicatable) January 26, 2024

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

(featured image: screenshot/Twitter/@3CFilmss)

