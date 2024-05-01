Foghorn Leghorn Officially Can’t Stand Seeing All These Anime Characters Beat Themselves Up

I think we can all agree that if any one of us had a hulking, Southernly, catchphrase-abundant cartoon rooster swooping in to decimate whatever ounce of insecurity or self-skepticism we showed in the run of the day, we’d be completely invincible.

It’s perhaps tragic, then, that Foghorn Leghorn of Looney Tunes fame is wasting all of that undiluted motivation on anime characters—most of whom are effectively already invincible, and likely don’t fully appreciate the value of Foghorn’s advice as they face challenges like punching Frieza or reconciling their hubris following their abuse of the Death Note.

Now, what on Earth am I talking about here?

The Foghorn Leghorn anime meme, explained

Recently, the internet has taken to photoshopping the boisterous rooster into a variety of anime scenes, giving the illusion that he’s offering a pep talk to the character in the screenshot. The memes come complete with a Foghornism-filled caption and contain the lesson the anime character needs to learn at that moment in time.

BOY, I SAY BOY, WHAT'S THE SENSE OF LETTING THAT WOMAN OVER THERE PUSH YOU INTO THE RIVER AND GETTING YOUR SHIRT AND BRITCHES WET. BOY YOU OUTTA HAVE SOME SELF RESPECT–PICK YOUR HEAD UP BOY–AND TELL THAT NAGATORO THAT YOU AIN'T PUTTING UP WITH HER PERPOSTRIOUS BEHAVIOR ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/xJxT3NPq3Z — ☆★ゆい★☆ (@nflstreet4) April 12, 2021

If there was ever a Looney Tunes meme out there that had the mettle to go toe-to-toe with Big Chungus, “Foghorn-sensei” would be it. It’s not every day you get this kind of sheer, organic, unpredictable storm of idiosyncratic perfection.

NOW SEE HERE, BOY! WHATCHA GOTTA UNDERSTAND IS THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF ONE'S BIRTH ARE IRRELEVANT. SEE, YOU BEEN GIVIN' A GIFT, BOY. AND THAT GIFT IS CALLED LIFE. NOW, WHAT YOU DO WITH THAT GIFT? WELL THAT RIGHT THERE DETERMINES WHO YA ARE, BOY! https://t.co/QngVkmRQGO pic.twitter.com/Xx1fqSHNLO — Il Neige (@ilneigeYT) April 23, 2024

BOY I SAY BOY YA CAN'T KEEP GOIN' THROUGH LIFE THINKIN YA AIN'T WORTHY OF LOVE! PEOPLE ARE SOCIAL CREATURES, Y'SEE? YA GOTTA HAVE A LITTLE CONFIDENCE IN YERSELF, SHINJI! LEARN TO LET PEOPLE IN, YA HEAR? pic.twitter.com/rzbOZkcPIz — Jesse Burgener (@Jesse_Burg) April 22, 2024

Not even video games can escape Foghorn-sensei’s husky wisdom. They would be all the worse for it if they tried.

"DON'T TRUST 'IM, BOY! I SAID DON'T TRUST 'IM! YOU GONNA DO WHAT YOU SHOULDA DONE YEARS AGO? YOU'RE MORE THAN A ROBOT, BOY! I SAY, MORE THAN A ROBOT!! THAT MEANS *SHOOT*, SON! Y'GOTTA PULL THE TRIGGER, ELSE HE'S GONNA GO DO IT AGAIN!



Nice kid, just a little on the dumb side." pic.twitter.com/qRtezn8Gta — The Mega Man Network (@themmnetwork) April 23, 2024

It’s a well-deserved moment of triumph for the character, who was due to have a rather significant antagonist role in Coyote vs. Acme if alleged script leaks are to be believed. It’s still hard to say if Foghorn’s villain vehicle will end up in theaters or if Warner Bros. will cast the film into oblivion for tax purposes, but either way, at least he has this meme to fall back on.

(featured image: @nflstreet4 on X / Crunchyroll)

