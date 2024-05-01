Foghorn Leghorn Officially Can’t Stand Seeing All These Anime Characters Beat Themselves Up

I think we can all agree that if any one of us had a hulking, Southernly, catchphrase-abundant cartoon rooster swooping in to decimate whatever ounce of insecurity or self-skepticism we showed in the run of the day, we’d be completely invincible.
It’s perhaps tragic, then, that Foghorn Leghorn of Looney Tunes fame is wasting all of that undiluted motivation on anime characters—most of whom are effectively already invincible, and likely don’t fully appreciate the value of Foghorn’s advice as they face challenges like punching Frieza or reconciling their hubris following their abuse of the Death Note.
Now, what on Earth am I talking about here?
The Foghorn Leghorn anime meme, explained
Recently, the internet has taken to photoshopping the boisterous rooster into a variety of anime scenes, giving the illusion that he’s offering a pep talk to the character in the screenshot. The memes come complete with a Foghornism-filled caption and contain the lesson the anime character needs to learn at that moment in time.
If there was ever a Looney Tunes meme out there that had the mettle to go toe-to-toe with Big Chungus, “Foghorn-sensei” would be it. It’s not every day you get this kind of sheer, organic, unpredictable storm of idiosyncratic perfection.
Not even video games can escape Foghorn-sensei’s husky wisdom. They would be all the worse for it if they tried.
It’s a well-deserved moment of triumph for the character, who was due to have a rather significant antagonist role in Coyote vs. Acme if alleged script leaks are to be believed. It’s still hard to say if Foghorn’s villain vehicle will end up in theaters or if Warner Bros. will cast the film into oblivion for tax purposes, but either way, at least he has this meme to fall back on.
(featured image: @nflstreet4 on X / Crunchyroll)