Edited photo of Foghorn Leghorn talking to Naoto in "Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro"
Category:
Big on the Internet

Foghorn Leghorn Officially Can’t Stand Seeing All These Anime Characters Beat Themselves Up

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 1, 2024 01:25 pm

I think we can all agree that if any one of us had a hulking, Southernly, catchphrase-abundant cartoon rooster swooping in to decimate whatever ounce of insecurity or self-skepticism we showed in the run of the day, we’d be completely invincible.

Recommended Videos

It’s perhaps tragic, then, that Foghorn Leghorn of Looney Tunes fame is wasting all of that undiluted motivation on anime characters—most of whom are effectively already invincible, and likely don’t fully appreciate the value of Foghorn’s advice as they face challenges like punching Frieza or reconciling their hubris following their abuse of the Death Note.

Now, what on Earth am I talking about here?

The Foghorn Leghorn anime meme, explained

Recently, the internet has taken to photoshopping the boisterous rooster into a variety of anime scenes, giving the illusion that he’s offering a pep talk to the character in the screenshot. The memes come complete with a Foghornism-filled caption and contain the lesson the anime character needs to learn at that moment in time.

If there was ever a Looney Tunes meme out there that had the mettle to go toe-to-toe with Big Chungus, “Foghorn-sensei” would be it. It’s not every day you get this kind of sheer, organic, unpredictable storm of idiosyncratic perfection.

Not even video games can escape Foghorn-sensei’s husky wisdom. They would be all the worse for it if they tried.

It’s a well-deserved moment of triumph for the character, who was due to have a rather significant antagonist role in Coyote vs. Acme if alleged script leaks are to be believed. It’s still hard to say if Foghorn’s villain vehicle will end up in theaters or if Warner Bros. will cast the film into oblivion for tax purposes, but either way, at least he has this meme to fall back on.

(featured image: @nflstreet4 on X / Crunchyroll)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out After J.K. Rowling’s Bizarre Attack
Daniel Radcliffe in the 'Harry Potter' film series
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out After J.K. Rowling’s Bizarre Attack
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 1, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift Shares Glimpses of New Relationship With Travis Kelce in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the NFL
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift Shares Glimpses of New Relationship With Travis Kelce in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All K-Pop Tours Coming Your Way in 2024
Enhypen (L-R: Sunoo, Ni-ki, Heeseung (center), Jay, Jake / Kneeling left to right: Sunghoon, Jungwon) perform at Radio City Music Hall on October 15, 2022 in New York City.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
All K-Pop Tours Coming Your Way in 2024
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘WHY?’ by Stray Kids Is More Than Just a Hater Clapback
Stra Kids band posing for a pic.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘WHY?’ by Stray Kids Is More Than Just a Hater Clapback
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Rarely Funny Jerry Seinfeld Claims the ‘Extreme Left’ Killed Comedy
jerry seinfeld doing stand up
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Rarely Funny Jerry Seinfeld Claims the ‘Extreme Left’ Killed Comedy
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out After J.K. Rowling’s Bizarre Attack
Daniel Radcliffe in the 'Harry Potter' film series
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out After J.K. Rowling’s Bizarre Attack
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 1, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift Shares Glimpses of New Relationship With Travis Kelce in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the NFL
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift Shares Glimpses of New Relationship With Travis Kelce in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All K-Pop Tours Coming Your Way in 2024
Enhypen (L-R: Sunoo, Ni-ki, Heeseung (center), Jay, Jake / Kneeling left to right: Sunghoon, Jungwon) perform at Radio City Music Hall on October 15, 2022 in New York City.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
All K-Pop Tours Coming Your Way in 2024
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘WHY?’ by Stray Kids Is More Than Just a Hater Clapback
Stra Kids band posing for a pic.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘WHY?’ by Stray Kids Is More Than Just a Hater Clapback
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Rarely Funny Jerry Seinfeld Claims the ‘Extreme Left’ Killed Comedy
jerry seinfeld doing stand up
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Rarely Funny Jerry Seinfeld Claims the ‘Extreme Left’ Killed Comedy
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 29, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons