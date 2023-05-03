The ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Has Arrived

Even though attempts at adapting Frank Herbert’s Dune for the big (and small) screen have a bad track record, Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation surprised us all by becoming a box office hit. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel, if for no other reason than because, as the Mary Sue’s own Princess Weeks said, “it would have always been a bit impossible to really see if the film worked without a Part Two.” With Dune: Part Two coming out in November, we’re all finally going to find out. Here’s everything we know about Dune: Part Two so far.

When will Dune: Part Two hit theaters?

The release date has been changed a couple of times already, so you may have heard either October 20 or November 17. However, the current release date for Dune: Part Two is November 3.

Is there a trailer for Dune: Part Two?

Oh, you know there is. It even came with its very own trailer! A trailer for the trailer, if you will (now that’s something)!

Here’s the actual trailer:

Who’s starring in Dune: Part Two?

We’ll be seeing Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård reprise their roles as Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Chani, Gurney Halleck, Glossu Rabban, and Vladimir Harkonnen.

As for new faces, we’ll be seeing Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, with a number of other stars rounding out the cast.

What do we know about the plot for Dune: Part Two?

It picks up precisely where Dune left off, the moment when Paul Atreides and Chani watch another Fremen ride a sandworm in the distance. Dune: Part Two will focus more on the Harkonnen family and their politics and drama, as well as on Zendaya’s Chani, but we will also be seeing Paul’s rise as Messiah and his journey toward becoming the Kwisatz Haderach (the savior prophesied by the Bene Gesserit). According to Villeneuve, “It’s the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen. It’s Paul’s journey against the enemy. It’s a movie that will be more cinematic.”

Anything else?

“It’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference.” Apparently that’s really important to Villeneuve.

