Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Get the ‘Barbie’ Popcorn Bucket

Some of us have been waiting a lifetime for a real-life Barbie movie. The goddesses known as writer and director Greta Gerwig and actor Margot Robbie are bringing us just that this summer. On July 21, our dreams will finally come true when Barbie hits theaters. Because it is Barbie, I am expecting theaters to go all out with pink decor and accessories galore. The iconic Mattel doll is known for her vast accessories, including Ken, and we need to honor that during our moviegoing experience.

Over the past few years, AMC theaters have really stepped up the popcorn bucket game. Just this year they’ve sold the sweet Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 20-sided die bucket and the Fast X bucket that looks like Dom’s car. I’m proud to say that my D20 bucket has a place of honor on my coffee table. And now AMC is promising not to disappoint with a Barbie popcorn bucket.

Where and how to get the Barbie popcorn bucket

AMC Theatres has yet to list the Barbie popcorn bucket on its website, but its official TikTok account gave us all the sneak peek we needed. Available at select AMC Theatres, fans can purchase a popcorn bucket that is a replica of Barbie’s pink convertible. YAAAASSSSS! Not only can you get the adorable car, but it looks like it will also come with a Barbie doll. This doll looks like Barbie (Margot Robbie) in promotional images for the movie.

Of course, your next question is “How much is this gorgeous bucket going to cost me?” As of this writing, the official price isn’t listed. However, the last two vehicle popcorn buckets from AMC—Dom’s car and the Optimus Prime bucket for the latest Transformers movie—each sold for $49.99. We can guess that the Barbie popcorn bucket will also sell for about $49.99. It is pricey, but at least with this one you also get a doll. And it is for Barbie! She needs to be celebrated in the most over-the-top ways possible!

According to social media, Cinemark Theatres will also be selling Barbie merch. Instead of a souvenir popcorn bucket, Cinemark will have a purse and blanket combo. The pink heart-shaped purse with the Barbie logo and matching blanket will reportedly sell for $22.50. Both AMC and Cinemark will have merchandise available when the Barbie movie premiers on July 21. Does that mean you will have to see the movie at multiple theaters? Maybe. At least they all seem to be accessorizing accordingly. Barbie would be proud.

