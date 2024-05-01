Ryan Gosling at the Fall Guy premiere
Ryan Gosling’s Iconic ‘Fall Guy’ Red Carpet Surprise Is Incredible Commitment to a Bit

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 1, 2024 03:21 pm

Ryan Gosling really knows how to commit to a bit and make it work. If we didn’t already know that, it was made clear at the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie The Fall Guy, where he showed up as a viral character he did on Saturday Night Live.

Gosling arrived in a mint suit, posing for pictures and talking to reporters on the red carpet. But then he decided to do one of the funniest things I have seen in a long time: He decided to walk the carpet with Mikey Day dressed up like Beavis of Beavis and Butt-Head fame.

Why? On Saturday Night Live, they played two men who looked like the two characters but didn’t know each other—or who the characters were or what the show was. Gosling’s Beavis shows up first, distracting Kenan Thompson’s professor character as he tries to discuss the dangers of AI with a reporter, played by Heidi Gardner, at a town hall event.

This sketch ended up being funnier than it should have been thanks to the cast not being able to keep it together. Many have speculated that Gardner didn’t see the actors’ Beavis and Butt-Head looks beforehand, and that’s why she was laughing uncontrollably. Personally, I think that anyone would be laughing at Gosling and Day dressed up as men who just happen to look like Beavis and Butt-Head.

The end of the sketch has the two formally meeting for the first time, and it really shows that in the grand scheme of things, Beavis and Butt-Head will always end up winning (and becoming friends with each other).

Happy these two dudes found each other

beavis and butthead on the carpet of fall guy
(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It is hilarious that these two have become connected in this way. The entire sketch was just everyone breaking, and I didn’t really expect to see it come back so quickly, but Gosling unexpectedly walking the carpet as Beavis is genuinely hilarious.

My headcanon for this event was that these two met at that town hall, love action movies, and decided to go to this premiere together. Because it was established that they did not know each other prior to being told they look like Beavis and Butt-Head. Or you know, the simple answer is that Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling saw the success of the sketch and decided to bring it back for the premiere to get us talking about The Fall Guy.

But I think I am going to pretend that this is an important part of their lore now.

(featured image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Which 'Tortured Poets Department' Song Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
Taylor Swift on the album cover for The Tortured Poets Department
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Which ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Song Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Foghorn Leghorn Officially Can't Stand Seeing All These Anime Characters Beat Themselves Up
Edited photo of Foghorn Leghorn talking to Naoto in "Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Foghorn Leghorn Officially Can’t Stand Seeing All These Anime Characters Beat Themselves Up
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out After J.K. Rowling's Bizarre Attack
Daniel Radcliffe in the 'Harry Potter' film series
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out After J.K. Rowling’s Bizarre Attack
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 1, 2024
Taylor Swift Shares Glimpses of New Relationship With Travis Kelce in 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the NFL
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift Shares Glimpses of New Relationship With Travis Kelce in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 30, 2024
All K-Pop Tours Coming Your Way in 2024
Enhypen (L-R: Sunoo, Ni-ki, Heeseung (center), Jay, Jake / Kneeling left to right: Sunghoon, Jungwon) perform at Radio City Music Hall on October 15, 2022 in New York City.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
All K-Pop Tours Coming Your Way in 2024
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.