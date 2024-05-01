Ryan Gosling’s Iconic ‘Fall Guy’ Red Carpet Surprise Is Incredible Commitment to a Bit

Ryan Gosling really knows how to commit to a bit and make it work. If we didn’t already know that, it was made clear at the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie The Fall Guy, where he showed up as a viral character he did on Saturday Night Live.

Gosling arrived in a mint suit, posing for pictures and talking to reporters on the red carpet. But then he decided to do one of the funniest things I have seen in a long time: He decided to walk the carpet with Mikey Day dressed up like Beavis of Beavis and Butt-Head fame.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reunite as Beavis and Butt-Head on #TheFallGuy red carpet. pic.twitter.com/hcJNbD4f9g — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2024

Why? On Saturday Night Live, they played two men who looked like the two characters but didn’t know each other—or who the characters were or what the show was. Gosling’s Beavis shows up first, distracting Kenan Thompson’s professor character as he tries to discuss the dangers of AI with a reporter, played by Heidi Gardner, at a town hall event.

This sketch ended up being funnier than it should have been thanks to the cast not being able to keep it together. Many have speculated that Gardner didn’t see the actors’ Beavis and Butt-Head looks beforehand, and that’s why she was laughing uncontrollably. Personally, I think that anyone would be laughing at Gosling and Day dressed up as men who just happen to look like Beavis and Butt-Head.

The end of the sketch has the two formally meeting for the first time, and it really shows that in the grand scheme of things, Beavis and Butt-Head will always end up winning (and becoming friends with each other).

Happy these two dudes found each other

It is hilarious that these two have become connected in this way. The entire sketch was just everyone breaking, and I didn’t really expect to see it come back so quickly, but Gosling unexpectedly walking the carpet as Beavis is genuinely hilarious.

My headcanon for this event was that these two met at that town hall, love action movies, and decided to go to this premiere together. Because it was established that they did not know each other prior to being told they look like Beavis and Butt-Head. Or you know, the simple answer is that Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling saw the success of the sketch and decided to bring it back for the premiere to get us talking about The Fall Guy.

But I think I am going to pretend that this is an important part of their lore now.

