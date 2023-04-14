How To Get Your Groot-y Little Hands on a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Popcorn Bucket

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is right around the corner, and we can’t wait to see it while shoving wads of buttery popcorn in our mouths. Thankfully, movie-themed popcorn buckets have been rising in popularity as collectibles for cinema enthusiasts (i.e., movie dorks like us). AMC Theaters has been at the forefront of this development with their very on-point buckets for Marvel, Scream, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

From their mystical-looking Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bucket to their Mjolnir-shaped Thor: Love and Thunder buckets, AMC has fans anticipating the collectible popcorn buckets for each new blockbuster film. Given that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s release date is still several weeks away, AMC’s popcorn buckets haven’t been officially unveiled and are not yet available for purchase. However, internet sleuths have uncovered two potential popcorn buckets inspired by the film that may be going on sale soon.

How to get Guardians of the Galaxy 3 popcorn buckets

As pointed out by TikToker @discupcake, Cinemark Theaters seems to be gearing up to release a very unique Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 popcorn bucket. On April 14, a photo from shopcinemark.com showed up in Google Images of a popcorn bucket featuring Groot (Vin Diesel) and the film’s logo. The entire bucket is made out of plastic branches, seemingly having been formed by Groot himself. The photo also has a listed price of $29.99. Unfortunately, the bucket isn’t available for sale yet, as trying to follow the photo’s link takes users to a Coming Soon page.

Meanwhile, another possible Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 bucket was shared by Ping Solutions on Instagram. The page posted a short video showing off a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 LED light popcorn tin. The solid portion of the bucket resembles the exterior of the ship and has the Guardians of the Galaxy logo and an image of the team on it, while the LED portion shows changing perspectives of a radar.

It is unclear which theater will be providing this popcorn bucket, but many commenters are speculating that it’s from AMC. After all, it is strikingly similar to AMC’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever popcorn bucket which was a square-shaped tin with LED lights on it. If this is AMC’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 bucket, fans can expect it to be priced fairly close to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bucket, which sold for $24.95.

It remains to be seen if these two popcorn buckets will go up for sale, but if they do, movie-goers will have two exciting options for a unique Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 collectible. We’ll keep you posted on more developments!

(featured image: Cinemark / Ping Solution)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]