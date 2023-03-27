Ready Your Party, It’s Time To Quest for AMC’s Ultimate D&D Popcorn Bucket

The long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie hits theaters this weekend. The fantasy heist based on the iconic tabletop game of the same name stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Rodriguez. I don’t get out to the movie theater very much anymore, but this film looks like something I need to see sooner rather than later. So I will head out on my quest to the theaters and, based on their newest popcorn bucket, the AMC concessions stand.

AMC Theatres is far from perfect. Remember their scheme to make extra money off of movie tickets? However, I have to admit that their popcorn bucket game is on point. Just like with their Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bucket, AMC has hit gold with a D20-shaped popcorn bucket to enjoy alongside Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Where can you get the D20 popcorn bucket?

The D20-inspired bucket of popcorn is only available at participating AMC Theatres. These buckets may be more limited than other promotional items since AMC isn’t highlighting them on its food and beverages website. The only place you can clearly see the bucket (and confirm its existence) is on AMC’s TikTok. Even if the bucket is a little pricey, it would make an exceptional centerpiece for future at-home gaming nights. It’s not like I don’t have enough nerdy decor in my house already.

It looks like the bucket will be an adequate size for sustenance during the movie. AMC is also offering a promotional Mello Yello flavor called “Black Dragon” to quench your thirst. The elusive bucket will only be available when the film officially releases on March 31; not during any of the pre-screening events. Good luck to all of my fellow adventures looking for a bucket. And, as always, quest responsibly.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]