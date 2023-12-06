‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2, Episode 20 Release Date Confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen has been scarring fans for the last few months as the Shibuya Incident Arc has left many bodies in its wake. The last episode also saw the death of another prominent character, and moving forward Yuji must overcome his grief if he is to prevail. So when will the next episode be released?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen episode 19

The last episode revealed that the crafty (in more ways than one) Mahito had split himself in two, meaning that he was able to take on both Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki at the same time. This episode focused more on the latter and gave audiences an insight into Nobara’s tragic past before she perished at the hands of Mahito, only adding to the trauma fans experienced after witnessing Nanami’s death the episode prior.

Some have speculated that since her body remains on the battlefield, there could be a way to revive her, which would be deserving given that we really didn’t see much of her this entire arc. People rushing to the manga to see if there are any signs of life within its pages are left in the same position as us “anime-only” viewers, stuck in a somewhat hopeful Schrödinger’s cat situation.

This means that another person Yuji cares about has passed away before him, which could fuel his actions in the upcoming episode, titled “Right and Wrong Part 3,” or simply see him break down, leaving another character to enter the fray in order to save him.

When is the next episode?

(MAPPA)

The Shibuya arc began with episode 6, “It’s Like That,” which was released on Thursday, August 31. Since then the show has become progressively more brutal to a point where it is almost cruel for viewers who have connections to these characters. Now we are beginning to near the peak, and with only four more episodes to go until the end of this season, we can expect the action and the stakes to ramp up.

We know that Yuji, and the viewers watching at home, are just waiting for Mahito to meet his maker after all the death and destruction he has caused, but we still have the issue of Satoru Gojo’s imprisonment to deal with as well as the villainous Suguru Geto, who isn’t Geto but rather a being that has taken over Geto’s body.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 20 is set for release on December 7. You can watch it over on Crunchyroll starting at 9AM, PST. The series is also available on Netflix, but only in select countries, so a VPN may be of use here.

(featured image: MAPPA)

