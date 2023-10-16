‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date and Time Revealed

Episode 12 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 left many viewers wanting more. To recap, the last episode was intense. It featured a furious Nanami Kento, who gave Haruta Shigemo a well-deserved beating. Shigemo stood no chance against the Grade 1 Sorcerer and was unceremoniously smashed against all sorts of concrete surfaces. Fans rejoiced in pure schadenfreude, but a larger part of the fandom was begging to be in Shigemo’s place on Twitter.

Fushiguro Toji also made a comeback in this episode, since Ogami summoned information from Toji’s body and inadvertently brought him back to life while resisting her control. The consequences of Toji’s return are yet to be revealed to anime watchers, especially when many sorcerers important from his past are within the vicinity. Not to be overshadowed by Nanami Kento and Fushiguro Toji was Mei Mei herself, who flamboyantly chopped somebody’s head off before encountering the reanimated Geto Suguru. She quickly surmised that he wasn’t the “real” Suguru and readied for battle.

Episode 13 showed fans just how powerful Grade 1 Sorcerers are, even after the worst possible situation has already happened. Gojo Satoru might be the strongest, but that doesn’t mean his colleagues couldn’t hold their ground.

Luckily for anybody who hasn’t gotten enough of the series, Episode 13 will drop on Thursday, October 19 at Crunchyroll at 12:00AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Since the episode will be simulcast, below are the corresponding release times based on the time zone.

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12:00AM

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:00AM

Central Time (CT): 12:00AM

Eastern Time (EST): 1:00PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5:00PM

British Standard Time (BST): 6:00PM

Central European Time (CET): 7:00PM

Never miss out on the release of each episode from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 by keeping track of the complete release schedule here.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]