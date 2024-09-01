‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Who won Gojo vs. Sukuna’s Domain Expansion Battle?

You’ve seen domain fights in Jujutsu Kaisen several times, including in the anime. With “Gojo” recently coming back to life, Infinite Void and Malevolent Shrine recently had another domain battle.

These battles had clear winners, but how exactly do they work? To understand how domain battles work, you’ll need to understand how lethal domain expansion works. Domain expansion happens when a user expands their innate domain within a barrier. In simple terms, the user can cast domain expansion using their cursed energy and imagination. If you’re wondering why Gojo and everyone else throws hand signs, that’s because it’s required for domain expansion. Think of hand signs as keys.

If two users cast domain expansion, they’re essentially fighting to exert control over a space. Users gain the ability to amplify their cursed techniques, which is why Gojo and Sukuna’s battle was the best in the manga. Both of them had sure-hit lethal domains, and they resorted to domain expansion as soon as they came face-to-face.

Sukuna’s domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine, was a sure-hit open domain that cut everything in its path. Imagine death by a thousand cuts raining down within a 200-meter radius. Meanwhile, Gojo’s domain expansion, Infinite Void, incapacitates those subjected to it. Gojo’s domain expansion gave him the ability to warp reality within his closed domain.

How did Gojo break Malevolent Shrine?

Both of Sukuna and Gojo’s domain expansion battles came to a stalemate over the course of ten chapters. In their first domain expansion battle, Sukuna was able to destroy the outer barrier of Infinite Void by increasing his cursed technique output. On the other hand, Gojo exhausted Sukuna, which made him unable to maintain Malevolent Shrine. It wouldn’t take too long for Sukuna and Gojo to heal with their reverse cursed techniques, so they immediately raced to cast their domain expansions.

Gojo casts Infinite Void in Chapter 229 of the manga. He was quicker, and Sukuna cast Malevolent Shrine 0.01 seconds later. It doesn’t seem significant, but it gave Gojo’s domain an advantage to control space and incapacitate Sukuna’s mind immediately. This is why Malevolent Shrine collapsed, and Sukuna had to summon Mahoraga to break Gojo’s Infinite Void.

Who won the domain expansion battle between Gojo and Sukuna?

At this point in the fight, both Sukuna and Gojo’s brains were too damaged to use domain expansion again. Up until Chapter 236, Gojo and Sukuna no longer used domain expansion. We know who the fight’s the victor was, but there wasn’t a clear winner as to whose domain expansion was stronger. Both domain expansions were exceptionally powerful. It all came down to the users outsmarting each other.

