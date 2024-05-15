Two vampires of "V Rising" brandish weapons against a moonlit night sky.
Will 'V Rising' Get a PS5 Release? Here's What We Know

The open-world vampire RPG has us buzzing.
V Rising? Sign me up! I’m trying to live my whole life like Only Lovers Left Alive! Except a little less sad! And with a little bit more class customization! Don’t wanna spec all my points into “existential ennui” if you know what I mean!

Wait, what is V Rising?

V Rising is an open world vampire RPG! Explore vast landscapes full of monsters more horrifying than you! Dodge the deadly light of the sun! Drink the blood of the living! Gather materials to trick out your castle! It’s just a spooky survival game! You go around drinking the blood of NPCs in order to gain cool new abilities depending on their blood category, and you can use your newfound power to customize your character, fight bosses, and even go toe to toe with other players in PvP.

Does it have a PS5 release date?

While the PC 1.0 version of the game will release on May 17, we don’t know when the PS5 version will come out. The internet’s best guess? Sometime in 2024. We also don’t know if the PS5 version will solely be the 1.0 version of the game or include any additional updates that that PC version may have gotten. Let’s hope for the latter. What to do in the meantime? Either trick out your PC’s graphics card and RAM and attempt to play the game in mid-May, or crawl back into your coffin and wait the many months it may take for the PS5 version of the game to arrive. If it’s as far away as December, that’s good news. Less sunlight! More nocturnal hours during which you can further role-play your vampire hero!

