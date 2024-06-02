Toji Fushiguro during the events of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
Will a New DLC Save ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’?

How many Gojo Satorus will it take for you to win in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash? You’ll need two characters if you’re playing the game alone, so you can’t just leave everything to the strongest sorcerer this time around.

There are five new characters joining the game in the DLC released on May 27, 2024. Some have regained interest in the game, and even if the online battle mode tends to be ridiculously easy, it’s the one mode that offers multiplayer. You can have a minimum of two and a maximum of four friends join you in the online battle mode.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash isn’t challenging at all, which has left people feeling bored and disappointed. At its peak, the game only had a total of 5,213 players within the first three months of its release. But the lack of a cross-play feature makes it even more frustrating for people who want to play with friends.

Toji is the latest addition to Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

How to co-op with friends in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

To access co-op, you should go to the Online Lobby section. You can also join the lobby your friends made by going through “Lobby Search.” If you’re hosting the game, then you should create your very own lobby by clicking on the “Create Lobby” button. After making the necessary modifications, you can finalize your lobby. Check your information so that you can give your lobby ID to friends who want to join.

It’s unknown if we’ll be getting a cross-play feature in the future, but it would help the dwindling co-op player numbers in lobbies. For now, you can continue with the rest of the story by getting the latest DLC. If you don’t want to spend, the better financial decision is to re-watch the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and call it a day.

