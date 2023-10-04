‘Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash’ Release Date, Roster, Platforms, Price, and More

Are you ready to release some Cursed Energy? Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, a video game inspired by the beloved manga and anime of the same name, is coming soon to a console near you! The trailer already sets the bar high, and many fans are excited to see their favorite anime become a fighting game. Nothing is better than controlling the anime characters themselves and mastering their cursed techniques. If anything, some Jujutsu Kaisen anime fans and manga readers might even feel vindicated for avenging their beloved characters by beating others in the roster.

The game is being developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Inc. It will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, and the full game is now available for pre-order for $59.99. PC gamers will have to sit this one out for now and see if the game will be made available for them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is a 3D action brawler and an arena fighting game. It will be a 2v2, with the player controlling two characters to form tag team attacks through Cursed Techniques. Pairing characters together will create different team dynamics and synergies that players can experiment with. Completing battles will make the characters stronger. The first character trailer featured five playable characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Kugisaki Nobara, Gojo Satoru, and Ryomen Sukuna. Additionally, Aoi Todo, Maki Zen’in, Panda, Hanami, and Toge Inumaki will also be playable. In total, there will be fifteen playable characters, five of which haven’t been disclosed yet.

She's seen it all. ?



A spec-tacular fighter, Maki Zen'in joins the fight in #JujutsuKaisen Cursed Clash! pic.twitter.com/jZipAJ389r — Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (@JJK_videogame) September 25, 2023

It’s not completely about fighting curses this time, just beating two other opponents in an all-out battle with sorcery and Cursed Techniques involved. Players can form the most canon-divergent teams that will never make it in the manga or onscreen. It might even be better to play in co-op with friends you can go up against (or team up with), but it’s unclear if Bandai Namco will give players a co-op option. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the game hits shelves/consoles next year! The tentative release date is December 31, 2024.

(feature image: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]