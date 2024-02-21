Nah, We’d All Win in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash now has mixed reviews on Steam. Some are reporting that Jujutsu Kaisen’s newest fighting game has now surpassed No Man’s Sky as the most refunded game in the shortest time, just a few days past its release.

There is currently no verified source for that claim but it’s still safe to say that several streamers and fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were not pleased with the game. The refunds aren’t happening because of bugs or technical issues that would make gameplay inconvenient. Rather, reviews on Steam suggest that the game wasn’t entertaining at all for fans. It was simply a retelling of Jujutsu Kaisen’s story arcs from the previous season of the anime, with no unique fighting game mechanics.

For $60, fans expected a product with more care put into it.

Players are now spamming reviews with the “Nah, I’d win” meme because of how easy the fights are. The lack of challenge in the game is what is plummeting the ratings of the game, alongside its rehash of the main story from the first season.

Another notable criticism circulating among forums is the lack of effort in the game’s presentation. It’s bad enough that it’s just the same story in video game format, but Bandai Namco has deliberately pasted scenes from the anime’s first season during the game’s retelling of events and dialogues.

There’s nothing new to see or experience, and even some of the game’s controls don’t make sense. All the characters in the game can jump high or float, which is strange for a game that isn’t a fighting platformer.

You can button-mash your way to victory, which gives players no incentive to learn an attack pattern or combination. Even the concept of cursed energy wasn’t thoroughly utilized in the game to differentiate it from other fighting games already on the market.

Even cursed techniques and the awakened move do inconsistent damage to other characters. Forget about the strongest characters in the anime. Everybody could be as strong as Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

