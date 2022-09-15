John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ to Re-Release in Theaters

John Carpenter’s seminal 1978 slasher classic Halloween is getting re-released in theaters for the second year in a row. And the film won’t be alone: joining the re-release is Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989). The re-releases will play in 417 theaters across the country, in advance of Halloween Ends, the final chapter in David Gordon Green’s modern Halloween trilogy. The trilogy sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role as final girl Laurie Strode in the 13th and (allegedly) final film in the series. But of course, the only thing more unkillable than Michael Myers is a successful horror movie franchise. Still, many expect the film to be the final outing for Curtis as Strode.

Curtis returned to the franchise in 2018’s Halloween, which was a critical and commercial success. The film earned $77.5 million its opening weekend, marking the franchise’s best opening. Halloween broke the reocrd for biggest horror movie opening with a female lead and biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55.

The synopsis for Halloween Ends reads, “Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

The Halloween re-releases will be hitting select theaters later this month. Halloween Ends premieres on October 14 in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Compass International Pictures and Sony Pictures)

