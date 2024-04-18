The bots are togethers in 'Transformers One".
‘Transformers One’ Trailer Launches From Space Because Why Not?

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 02:02 pm

Paramount Pictures is defying gravity with the launch of the trailer for Transformers One. The animated origin story’s trailer debuted from SPACE via a tablet strapped to a drone launched this morning at 6 a.m. PT.

The drone eventually reached its peak height at 125,000 feet in the air, setting the record for the first film trailer premiering in space (or low orbit?). Congrats Transformers One, you’re the Blue Origin of movie trailers!

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry introduced the trailer below:

Who stars in Transformers One?

The first fully CGI-animated Transformers film boasts an A-list cast playing some of our favorite Autobots:

  • Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime
  • Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron
  • Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1
  • Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee
  • Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime
  • Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Steve Buscemi has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

What is Transformers One about?

According to the film’s description, Transformers One is “The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”

The trailer shows Orion Pax and D-16 meeting as lowly waste management bots working under the surface of Cybertron. Once the Autobots journey to the surface, they prove themselves worthy of earning their T-Cogs (transformation cogs) the crucial piece of tech to unlock their transforming capabilities. But while these young bots are getting the hang of their newfound skills, they must face off against a deadly new alien enemy.

Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) directs the film from a script by Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari, and Bobby Rubio.

When does the film premiere?

Transformers One premieres on September 20, 2024, in theaters.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.