Is There a ‘Despicable Me 4’ Streaming Release Date?

One of the most profitable film franchises of the 21st century, the Despicable Me movie series continues its stellar run with its latest release, Despicable Me 4.

The Steve Carell-starrer got a theatrical release on July 3 in the United States, and is now on course to break the $600 million barrier at the box office, making it the third-highest grossing film of 2024 so far. While Despicable Me 4 is still playing in the theaters, some fans prefer to enjoy films from the comfort of their home or while traveling, and they will be eager to know as to when the movie will hit streaming.

Well, the positive news for them is that the fourth edition in the main series of Minions Universe is likely to land on premium video on demand services on Tuesday, August 6. While there hasn’t been an official confirmation from Universal Pictures yet, the news does appear to be true, considering it aligns with the studio’s usual pattern of making its movies available on PVOD after 30 days. Outlets like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU are fans’ best bets to catch the Chris Renaud film on PVOD.

Regarding the availability of Despicable Me 4 on a streaming platform, details are still pending. Successful movies are generally released on streaming platforms after a few months, and Despicable Me 4 could follow suit. What’s confirmed is that movie will arrive on the Universal-owned streaming website Peacock. An estimated guess based on Universal’s other hit films’ streaming release dates suggests that the movie could be added to Peacock’s catalog by November, four months after which it will be available on Netflix, as per the streamer’s 2021 deal with Universal.

Despicable Me 4 is the final installment in the main series of the franchise, with the next movie scheduled to release in 2027. Titled Minions 3, it will continue the tale from the events of the 2022 film Minions: The Rise of the Gru. The Minions series serves as a prequel to the main series, and tells the story of the origin of Gru, who goes on to transform from a supervillain to a secret agent.

