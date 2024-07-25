Will James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Be at San Diego Comic-Con 2024?

Set to be the first film of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and the official beginning of the James Gunn DC era on the big screen, Superman is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025.

There were murmurs on social media about the film being present at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con in some capacity, but those rumors have been quashed outright by Peter Safran, the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. In fact, the studio has chosen to skip to present the movie side completely, and here’s what Safran had to say about DC’s decision:

“From my perspective, it’s just too soon. A year is truthfully a long time for a campaign and so, from our perspective, I think we go stronger and harder over a shorter period, rather than stretching it out. That’s our instinct on that.” Peter Safran/The Wrap

Safran continued, shedding light on the progress of the movie while emphasizing the importance of the project to the studio:

“James hasn’t wrapped yet. I think when you put your first foot forward, for us, for our first theatrical live-action experience, there’s a lot of expectation on that. And we really have to make sure we deliver every step of the way, but certainly with the first time out. So that’s why we opted not to be there.” Peter Safran/The Wrap

Safran has also promised that DC will go all out in their marketing efforts once the time is ripe, as he mentioned, “Believe me, there’s gonna be no shortage of Superman in your life over the next 12 months.”

Superman‘s presence has been restricted to the conventional floor, where visitors can purchase merchandise with the new logo that the film will incorporate. What the project is missing out on is a Hall H appearance in this year’s SDCC edition, something that has proven to be an effective marketing ploy for their rivals Marvel over the years. One of the highlights at this year’s Comic Con from DC’s side is Creature Commandos, the upcoming animated TV series that is set to debut on Max in December 2024.

Superman boasts of an elite ensemble, starring David Corenswet (Pearl) as the titular superhero, with Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) roped in to play Lois Lane.

Other members of the cast include Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza) as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Hawk Girl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, SNL alum Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe. Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) will be seen as Lex Luthor, a businessman and Superman’s arch-nemesis.

