Okay, That ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Post-Credits Scene Is Pretty Good

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here, and we all have our normal questions that come out of it. One of the favorites is “Is there a post credits scene?” This time, the answer is yes, and it is honestly worth the wait through the credits.

Recommended Videos

**Heavy spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lie ahead.**

Throughout the film, we saw a number of cameos that felt like the swan song of the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel heroes. Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) universe from Fox was labeled as Earth-10005 and we got to see the movie through that Wade Wilson’s perspective. What that means for the Sacred Timeline’s (Earth-616) Wade, we don’t yet know.

The end of the movie left us with multiple possibility. Wade and Logan (Hugh Jackman) could both stay in Earth-10005 and they were going to be together there. But Wade was also trying to beat the allegations that he was the reason Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) died.

When Wade, Logan, and Johnny were all together after getting pruned and Johnny reluctantly was willing to help them. It got him killed by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin) and Logan even made a comment about how Johnny died because of them but more specifically, because of Wade. Wade would not stop mocking Cassandra and used what Johnny said about her on their way there against him.

It resulted in Cassandra skinning Johnny alive. So the post credits scene is my petty guy Wade Wilson making a point.

Johnny did say it!

Because Logan made Wade feel bad, Wade wanted to go to the TVA to make sure that Johnny Storm really did say all those things about Cassandra. At the end of the credits, we see Wade standing in front of the televisions at the TVA and he says that he wants to make sure he wasn’t lying. So we get to see Johnny popping off about Cassandra and saying everything that Wade said he said about her.

Wade is justified and Johnny Storm is still dead so I guess it is a win-win for him?

Remembering Fox

There is another post credits scene of sort that features footage from all the behind-the-scenes making of the original Fox movies. We see a younger Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, videos from X-Men: First Class, and more all set to “Time of Your Life” by Green Day. It is a really cute send off for “Earth-10005” and a reminder for fans of how much we did love those Fox movies when they came out.

So we have two wonderful little moments at the end of Deadpool & Wolverine. Well, wonderful for Wade. Not so wonderful for Johnny Storm.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy