'Halloween Ends' Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers, Leaks, and More | The Mary Sue

All sagas must come to a dramatic end, and Michael and Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis)’s will most certainly do that. Halloween (1978) rocked the horror world when it was released. It still remains a classic and a favorite among horror fans (including myself).

The film sparked a stream of sequels, including the trilogy that began in 2018. (This new trilogy negated the events that happened in all of the sequels and instead served as a continuation of the original.) Michael began a new and more violent killing spree in Halloween (2018) and upped the body count in Halloween Kills (2021). Now Laurie and Michael are facing off for the last time. We’ll have to see if that means one or both of these icons will meet their final demise. Need more details about the final movie in this trilogy? Scroll on.

Synopsis

After the traumatic events of Halloween Kills (2021), Laurie and her granddaughter Alyson (Andi Matichak) are living together and Laurie is plugging away at her memoir. Michael hasn’t been seen since 2018, finally allowing Laurie to embrace life rather than let her fear of him control hers. But when a young man named Corey Cunningham is accused of killing the child he was babysitting, it leads Laurie to finally confront the evil she’s unable to control. Once and for all.

Cast

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson

James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle as Michael Myers (also known as The Shape)

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker

Michael O’Leary as Dr. Mathis (who was briefly mentioned in Halloween Kills)

Release date

October 14th, 2022. Happy happy Halloween (get the reference? You did? Okay, great).

Trailer

Yes, an epic official trailer has now been released! Laurie’s line at 0:56 is chef’s kiss and the vibe is already different from Halloween Kills (2021).

Spoilers/leaks?

Please keep in mind that posting spoilers and leaks can potentially ruin the experience for others. Not to mention affect the success of a film, which is in poor taste if you’re actually a fan of a franchise. Make sure to mark any spoilers or leaks you may personally have as such. If you’re actively seeking anything out, reddit may be a good place for that, but always proceed with grains of salt.

Potential spoiler pertaining to Michael, potentially Allyson and whether or not the movie is set in post-pandemic

The Christine (1983) inspiration?

According to this article in CBR, the director and some cast members have teased that this film may make some fans “angry.” (This already isn’t too uncommon for the Halloween franchise.) The worry is that it might be “too Christine.” With a potential supernatural twist, anything is possible. Regardless, we’ll be getting a climactic conclusion and whether or not it’ll be what we want collectively is up in the air.

