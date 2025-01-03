‘Jaw-droppingly stupid’: A Republican governor’s take on Elon Musk is baffling the internet

When logic is right there for those who want to see it, it baffles the mind how others can be so blind to it. Like former New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu not seeing how Elon Musk’s involvement in the government is a conflict of interest.

Sununu was speaking with CNN when he was asked about Musk’s government contracts. It was pointed out to Sununu that Musk has billions tied up within the government and he was asked, point blank, if he sees that as a conflict of interest. Instead of seeing the issue, Sununu claimed that Musk has so much money, he doesn’t care.

“Everyone has a conflict of interest on some level… he’s so rich it doesn’t matter to him,” Sununu said. When pressed further, he said “The guy’s worth 450 billion today in this month, so I don’t think he’s doing it for the money. He’s doing it for the bigger project, the bigger vision of America. He doesn’t need the dollars.” Yeah but Sununu if those billions he does have tied to the government go away…

“Elon has billions in government contracts, you don’t see a conflict of interest there?”



New Hampshire’s @GovChrisSununu: “Everyone has a conflict of interest on some level… he’s so rich it doesn’t matter to him.” ?



A full-throated endorsement and defense of corruption. pic.twitter.com/IImc1MDbmX — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 29, 2024

As writer Robb Royer wrote on X, “Sununu is responsible for some of the most jaw droppingly stupid comments of all time.” Can’t disagree with that take!

There is one thing about billionaires that everyone should know: They always want more. When you have THAT much money, the only thing you can strive for is more of it. Men like Musk don’t want to just be rich, they want to be the richest. Which is what this feels like. It just feels like him protecting his status as the richest person in the world.

Currently, Musk has a substantial lead on Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world and it kind of feels like he’s just protecting that.

It isn’t about the greater American vision, Chris

You can think that Musk has great intentions but every single business decision he makes says otherwise. During COVID, he wanted his workers back at his factories because he wanted the money. No matter what he says, what was more important than the health of those who work for him? When he bought Twitter, it wasn’t for the betterment of anyone, it was to show that he COULD do it and he’s ran the website into the ground as a result.

Musk getting this involved in the government under the new Donald Trump administration isn’t just because he’s interested in helping America. It is a conflict of interest, many of his “billions” are tied to government projects and policies. If that goes away, so does the potential of being the richest man alive. And who better to help him than the OTHER billionaire in chief?

No one on the Republican side of things will admit that Musk is just protecting himself. Because, in doing so, they’d have to oppose someone Trump is trusting in. So Chris Sununu’s response to the question is not surprising. But know that a man who has BILLIONS tied up in our government is not helping out out of the goodness of his heart. It is, very plainly, out of his own self interest.

