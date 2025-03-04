Jasmine Crockett deems Trump as ‘an enemy to the United States’ — and she could be right

Once, it would have been unthinkable for a sitting American president to defend Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. Then again, there was also a time it would have been unthinkable to have someone found guilty of sexual assault in a court of law win the presidential vote. But, if we’ve learned anything since 2016, it’s that Donald Trump will continue to do the worst thing possible and be rewarded for it.

Despite clear evidence of corruption, his endless lying, and his close friendship with convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Trump continues to enjoy rabid support among American conservatives. However, he also has another backer: a complicit media that is either addicted to the ratings he provides, or being leaned on by their billionaire owners to ignore the pressing issues being caused by the plunderer-in-chief’s haphazard policy positions.

Thankfully, even if the Washington Post is now going to use its editorial pieces to talk about how billionaires not having to pay any taxes is a super good thing, actually, there are still some people in positions of power and influence willing to call out the Trump administration’s blatant corruption and failure to protect the American people from very real security threats.

Jasmine Crockett, the Democratic representative from Texas’s 30th congressional district, is one such canary in the Trump coalmine.

Crockett’s most recent attack on the former Apprentice star and failed casino owner relates to Trump’s highly charged meeting with Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky earlier this week. In a sweeping win for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whose country has been encroaching into Ukrainian territory since 2014 before they launched a full invasion in 2022 , Trump repeated Russian propaganda points with a lucidity and passion he usually reserves for talking about how sexy he thinks his daughter Ivanka is.

Crocket took to MSNBC to castigate Trump’s embrace of Putin, lamenting that the felonious president was attacking an “ally,” adding that he was “trying to change the facts” and the “reality of who invaded who” to bolster his own position. Most damningly, she went on to call Trump “an enemy to the United States” that was trying to convince his followers that he should be a “dictator too.” She finished with the statement that she didn’t know what it was “going to take for people to wake up.”

Young (for an American politician, anyway), black, and a woman, Crockett was always going to be targeted with hateful rhetoric by the new breed of openly bigoted and terminally online conservatives. Add in the fact that she is willing to attack Trump, and a firehose of blatant racism aimed at her on Elon Musk’s social media platform/bot-gathering site X was inevitable, as proven under many of the posts that linked clips of this interview.

Trump’s admiration for the former KGB official turned effective dictator of Russia is well known, but the sheer nakedness of his bending the knee is painful to watch and horribly transparant. Not only is he aiming his famous tantrums at European leaders, but his administration appears to be heavily considering dropping sanctions on Russia. And that’s not mentioning the fact his cabinet of billionaires is pushing through legislation that looks designed to make money laundering easier. Hiding billions in wealth stolen from the Russian people via shell companies is one of the most effective ways Putin amassed his vast fortune.

The fact is, America under Trump is aligning itself with dictators, and Crockett pointing this out shouldn’t be controversial. Yet, it is, and that’s just as scary as the fact he is willing to give Putin everything. Trump may be an enemy, but more than that, he’s a manifestation of a much darker sickness.

