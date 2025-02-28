Well, well, well: Donald Trump is in Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs after all

While the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files didn’t bring any huge revelations, it did confirm that Donald Trump was, indeed, on his flight logs.

Trump started teasing the release of the Epstein files during his presidential campaign. Once in office, Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed interest in bringing the idea to fruition as she promised to release them. Sex offender Epstein died in prison while awaiting trial for charges of sex trafficking. For years, many have longed to know the names of every powerful individual involved with Epstein.

Hence, it caused quite a stir when Bondi claimed she would release the files. It was especially strange for the Trump administration to get behind this notion, considering Trump was known to be friends with Epstein, and it was highly likely his name would crop up in such files. Ultimately, the whole thing proved to be a publicity stunt as supposed binders of “declassified” files on Epstein were handed to MAGA influencers to pose with and gatekeeper, while news outlets reported they largely contained information that was already publicly available. However, at least one thing came from the stunt: confirming Trump’s name on Epstein’s flight logs.

Donald Trump appears on Epstein’s flight logs

PEOPLE reviewed the flight logs released by Bondi. These are the names of people who flew on Epstein’s private jet. While their presence on the list doesn’t incriminate them in Epstein’s criminal activities, it does confirm a close association with him. On the logs, Trump’s name appears seven times, including on the dates Oct. 11, 1993, and May 15, 1994, along with his wife-Marla Maples, daughter Tiffany Trump, and a nanny. Epstein’s initials were also listed on the flight logs on those dates, while “GM,” presumably for Maxwell, was listed on the October flight.

Trump’s presence on the flight logs had already been established in court cases, though the official release has renewed attention to his friendship with Epstein. However, there’s no evidence in the files that Trump went to Epstein’s private island or engaged in criminal activity.

It’s hardly surprising Trump is on the flight logs, considering he was close friends with Epstein during the 90s and early 2000s, even once referring to him as a “terrific guy.” He also eerily remarked on how Epstein loved “beautiful women,” noting “many of them are on the younger side.” However, Trump claims he had long ended his friendship with Epstein by the time of his arrest. His claims haven’t been wholly disproven, though an audio clip from Michael Wolff seemingly caught Epstein claiming to have communicated with Trump during his first presidency.

Between Trump’s name appearing on the flight logs and Bondi pulling a publicity stunt instead of releasing Epstein’s file, suspicion has renewed. Again, the names don’t prove anything. However, the names released must be all treated equally. MAGAs have been desperate to get their hands on Epstein’s files because they think it will prove their various conspiracies. They’re rightfully drawing attention and scrutiny over the appearance of names like Bill Clinton on the list, so they should be equally skeptical of Trump’s name. These people may not have committed crimes, but their association with Epstein raises eyebrows and questions about how much they knew.

