Is There Still a Chance for More ‘Our Flag Mean Death’?

Our Flag Means Death fans were devastated when series creator David Jenkins announced that the series had been canceled. But they’re not giving up—and even Max chief Casey Bloys acknowledges that our favorite queer pirates aren’t necessarily gone for good.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys addressed fans’ disappointment about the cancelation, and said that being cut from Max doesn’t mean the show can’t find a new home elsewhere.

“Nobody likes to cancel a show,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is the numbers weren’t there for a renewal. But I will say, whenever we cancel a show, if a creator can set it up elsewhere, we support them. That is an option for Our Flag; it didn’t make sense for us but it might be for someone else. We let the producers know if they can find a home, we’ll be supportive of that.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a canceled Max show was picked up by another streamer. Last year, the feminist sitcom Minx was picked up by Starz after its cancelation on Max. However, Minx season 2 had nearly completed filming when Max canceled it, while Our Flag Means Death season 3 would have to start production from scratch. That means a new streamer would potentially have to put in a much bigger investment to save the series.

Another possibility—which, I should stress, is pure speculation at this point—could be a movie, similar to how the film Serenity wrapped up the loose ends in the canceled show Firefly. But there’s been no word that an OFMD film is in the works.

But fans are pushing hard to get the series renewed. A Change.org petition to save OFMD has garnered over 57,000 signatures, and on social media, fans are using the hashtags #RenewAsACrew and #SaveOFMD to spread the word about the campaign (and the show’s general greatness).

Our Flag Means Death was cut down in its prime

Jenkins first announced the cancelation on Instagram a week ago, writing, “I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

OFMD season 2 ended on a bittersweet note, with one beloved character’s death, but a happy outcome for others. The show was also groundbreaking in its proud exploration of queer themes. What could potentially happen to Stede, Ed, and the rest of the crew of the Revenge in season 3? We may never find out, but we can keep hoping.

