Of Course Fans Had the Perfect Memes for ‘Our Flag Means Death’s Cancellation

By Jan 10th, 2024, 3:19 pm
Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in key art for 'Our Flag Means Death' season 2

HBO executives cut the life of our beloved Max pirate show Our Flag Means Death short. Although the creator, David Jenkins, had plans for three seasons, HBO canceled the series after only two. Fans are devastated, to say the least.

Our Flag Means Death sailed into our hearts in 2022, and the series about pirates just trying to live their lives subverted so many expectations. The diverse cast, led by Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi as Edward “Blackbeard” Teach, gave us a queer love for the ages. Although the first season left us in heartbreak, we saw Stede and Ed happily together in the second season.

The vocal and devoted fans had been waiting for HBO to renew the series for the last season, only to be hit with the tragic news of its cancellation despite gaining viewers in season two. To work through our feelings of loss and despair, we turn to memes for comfort.

Many felt David Zaslav, infamous CEO of HBO/Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, made a terrible decision and deserved the ire of the fandom, and they’re right. The company tends to just cancel things on a whim (like the Batgirl and Wile E. Coyote movies), so fans have placed their anger in the right place.

Maybe if we all say “please” very nicely, they will change their minds.

Some fans hope we can bring the series back to HBO or another network by banding together and demanding a season three. The outpouring of support from viewers is what helped season two happen, despite budget cuts.

Let’s cry it through, as a crew

But overall, fans are just trying to deal with the Revenge-shaped hole now in their hearts.

The loss of OFMD is a valid reason to enter your villain era.

No matter what happens, it was great sailing with the crew and fans of this amazing show. Now, it’s time to be innkeepers.

