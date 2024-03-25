Will We Ever Return to Saint Marie? Here’s What We Know about ‘Death in Paradise’s Future

Death in Paradise’s season 13 finale aired in the U.K. on March 24, and it was certainly an emotional rollercoaster. Though the series has never been more popular, there may be some big changes on the horizon, and those who have seen the final episode will no doubt be wondering what will happen next.

Will we even get to see Death in Paradise season 14? Here’s what we know. Beware, U.S. viewers, there will be major spoilers ahead.

**Spoilers ahead for Death in Paradise season 13, episodes 7 and 8**

Has Death in Paradise been renewed for season 14?

You can breathe a sigh of relief, Death in Paradise fans, the show is indeed coming back for another season. Death in Paradise’s upcoming series will kick off with a Christmas special this holiday season, and season 14 will likely premiere in either January or February 2025. In the U.K., the upcoming series will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and in the U.S., it will remain available on BritBox.

However, there are some big changes to contend with. The Death in Paradise season 13 finale confirmed what we’d all secretly been dreading: Ralf Little is leaving the show and will no longer be portraying Detective Inspector Neville Parker. As the longest-serving Death in Paradise DI, Little’s performance became a staple of the series, and fans will undoubtedly be heartbroken over his exit. After the finale aired in the U.K., Little and the official Death in Paradise Instagram account shared a heartfelt message about his time on the show, which you can watch below.

Thankfully, however, Neville’s exit from the series was a joyous one. He and fellow police officer DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) have finally embarked on a (potentially) romantic relationship with one another, literally sailing off into the sunset to begin a new and exciting adventure together. After all the mishaps, betrayals, and heartache both Neville and Florence have experienced on Saint Marie, they certainly deserve this happy ending.

Now, however, we need to find out who will be replacing DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise season 14. At the moment, nothing has been confirmed. Anyone could take up the mantle next (perhaps a female detective, this time?) and change Saint Marie’s loveable police force forever. Marlon’s (Tahj Miles) surprising exit at the end of Death in Paradise season 13, episode 5 has left room for another new character to join the team, as well, if Danny John-Jules’ Officer Dwayne Meyers decides his return to Saint Marie was only temporary.

At least we already know that we’ll be seeing the sun-kissed beaches of Saint Marie again in the future. What awaits us when we get there, however, is anyone’s guess.

