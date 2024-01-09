‘Our Flag Means Death’ Has Been Canceled

It’s time to lower your flags to half mast: Our Flag Means Death won’t be returning for a third season.

Series creator David Jenkins made the announcement on Instagram earlier today.

“OUR FLAG won’t be returning for a third season,” Jenkins wrote in the post’s caption. “We’ve sailed at the pleasure of the fine people at Max, and it brought them no joy to see this journey come to a premature end. Casey Bloys, Sarah Aubrey, Suzanna Makkos, Billy Wee, and David Ruby have been incredible champions of this show. They allowed us to make something authentically weird and heartfelt, cheering us on the entire way.

“I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family,” Jenkins continued. “But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

Our Flag Means Death, the nautical love story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Ed “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi), was originally slated for three seasons. Season 1 immediately earned a devoted fanbase when it aired in 2022, and season 2 was just as popular. The series also earned wide critical acclaim, with an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While following Stede and Ed’s turbulent relationship, Our Flag Means Death also celebrated love and queerness among other characters, both fictional and historical. It was a show full of mayhem, comedy, romance, and heart.

Our Flag Means Death ended on a sweet note … but we want more pirates

At least season 2 of Our Flag Means Death didn’t pull a Good Omens on us. At the end of season 2, Stede and Ed find their way back to each other, leave the pirating life behind, and get ready to refurbish a little house on the beach as a bed and breakfast. It’s a sweet ending (although it’s also got some tragedy), but fans would have welcomed another season’s worth of antics aboard the Revenge.

Who knows? Maybe another streamer will pick up Our Flag Means Death. After all, Minx was saved from Max by Starz. In the meantime, though, I’ll be quietly crying in my quarters.

(featured image: Max)

