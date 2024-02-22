Please, We Needed ‘Deltarune’ Chapter 3 Yesterday

After Deltarune Chapter 2 ended on a freaky, disturbing cliffhanger, I was apoplectic with suspense. Even if Chapter 3 got here three weeks ago, it wouldn’t be soon enough. I need more soundtrack bangers. I need more ethical dilemmas. And most of all, I need more of Tumblr Sexyman King Sans.

What is Deltarune about? It’s been so long I’ve forgotten …

Deltarune is a spiritual successor/parallel universe version of the original Undertale. You play as a teenager living in a normal world (albeit one populated by monsters). However, you are soon transported into a parallel Dark World that is thrown out of balance. Expanding upon the combat of the original, you command a group of teenagers in turn-based combat, Final Fantasy style.

Where is it, Toby Fox?!

According to the indie game auteur himself, the next chapter of the Deltarune saga is nearly complete. The team is currently putting the finishing touches on Chapter 3. In fact, Fox and his team have already moved on to developing Chapter 4! While the gameplay and graphics of Chapter 3 are reportedly done, the team is currently working on Japanese localization for the game, as well as bug testing.

His original idea was to release Chapters 3, 4, and 5 at the same time, but the game is taking longer than expected to complete. His current plan is to focus on releasing the game as a whole after Chapter 4 has been rolled out. And then the wait shall be over forevermore!

(featured image: Toby Fox)

