The ‘Overlord’ Movie Is Coming, Worms! Here’s Everything We Know So Far

The Overlord film is coming, worms! Prepare thyselves for a New Era of Darkness. An Epoch of Despair. Millennia of Miseries. Our Dark Lord is coming to the silver screen. Make way! But when shall it be released? What is the plot? Only his most loyal of servants shall know.

What is the plot of Overlord?

O ye uninitiated, prepare to know True Horror. Overlord is an isekai anime about a young man who refuses to log out of his favorite MMORPG despite the developers shutting it down for good! He has worked HARD to achieve his position as Guildmaster of Ainz Ooal Gown, which he rules as a powerful undead sorcerer. As the servers begin to wink out, he decides to stay in the game and watch the end of his digital world … but it doesn’t come. He finds himself transported into the body of his undead avatar, and the game’s NPCs have begun to develop minds of their own. Now he is the actual ruler of an evil empire set on domination of the fantasy world! All glory to Ainz Ooal Gown!

Is there a trailer?

Look upon the might of the Lich Lord and tremble!

When will the movie be released?

The dark advent of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom shall occur… this fall! It is a dramatization of the Holy Kingdom Arc. What happens? The tenebrous history begins in the Kingdom of Roebel, a once prosperous kingdom that has come to ruin after an attack from the Demon Emperor Jaldaboath and the Demi-Human Alliance. Facing ruination, a Paladin from The Sacred Kingdom journeys to the Sorcerer Kingdom (home of our Dark Lord) to beg succor of him! The Sacred Kingdom despises Ainz Ooal Gown, but they despise Jaldaboath even more! Besides, there can only be one Evil Emperor in this fantasy world, and Ainz Ooal Gown is not content to fade into obscurity. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, after all.

Who’s who in the cast?

Our Dark Lord Ainz Ooal Gown is voiced by Satoshi Hino in Japanese and Christopher Guerrero in English. His demonic consort Albedo is voiced by Yumi Hara in Japanese and Elizabeth Maxwell in English. Demiurge is voiced by Masayuki Katō in Japanese and Jeff Johnson in English. As for the Demon Lord Jaldaboath? I would not be able to tell you that without giving major spoilers! Not even I am THAT evil.

