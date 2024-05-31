‘Tarisland,’ We’re Still Waiting for You

Tencent, the company behind Tarisland, announced the game in 2023. Since then, many new RPG games have been released, while Tarisland remains on the shelf.

It’s been a year, and the game’s website is still in pre-release for Android, iOS, and Windows. The pre-registrations have exceeded a million, and it’s highly advised that you sign up right now if you’re planning to play this upcoming RPG by Tencent. You can pre-register on their website right here.

For now, we’ll have to wait indefinitely for the game’s release. There has been no announcement regarding the release of Tarisland, and it’s unknown when it will come out. The final technical test of the game is also underway, so we can expect a few more months, if not a year, before the game officially arrives. We’ll keep you posted for further updates regarding the release of Tarisland.

Is Tarisland open-world?

Tarisland is a fantasy open-world RPG, and you’re not locked into selecting human avatars either. There are nine different classes to choose from and 18 specializations. You can choose whichever suits your preferred fighting style. Like many other RPGs, you’ll have access to a skill tree to build your talents and help you get stronger. There’s a broad world to explore and many dungeons to raid along the way in Tarisland.

