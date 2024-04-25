Get Ready, RPG Fans, ‘Sand Land’ Is Coming Soon

Get ready, action RPG fans, because the game Sand Land is coming out soon. We have all the details on Sand Land‘s confirmed release down below.

Recommended Videos

Fans of the late and great mangaka Akira Toriyama will be happy to know that this game is an adaptation of his manga series, which came out back in May 2000. Toriyama passed away earlier this year, sending shockwaves across the anime and manga community. He was the creator of Dragon Ball one of the most beloved and influential manga and anime series of all time.

The Sand Land manga series is set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by war and natural disasters. Water is incredibly scarce, as many sources of it have dried up. The King of the Land hoards most of the remaining water, and he charges obscene prices for it. One man by the name of Sheriff Rao teams up with Beelzebub and Thief to go out and find a new source of water.

Sand Land the video game follows this same premise and is portrayed through a third-person perspective. Following the characters of Rao, Beelzebub, Ann, and Thief, their quest to find the Legendary Spring that will grant them nigh unlimited water is a perilous one. You’ll be using melee and ranged attacks to fight enemies throughout the desert. Your characters will unlock new abilities, and you’ll even get to drive vehicles across a large variety of terrain.

Sand Land was developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. According to Bandai Namco, Sand Land is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 26, 2024 worldwide. If you’re playing in North America or the UK, it will be available on PC a day early, on April 25.

(featured image: Bandai Namco)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more