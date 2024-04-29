Is There a Target ‘Bridgerton’ Collection?

Bridgerton fans have been waiting two years for the upcoming third season of the romantic and spicy Netflix series, and the trailer does not disappoint. Marketing for the season is in full swing as spring emerges, but can you get any Bridgerton merch at Target?

Audiences are craving more “Polin”

(Netflix)

The popular romantic Victorian drama series from Netflix is adapted from a book series of the same name by Julia Quinn. Season 3 of Bridgerton will drop four episodes this May, and seems to have more focus on one of our favorite will-they-won’t-they couples: Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Since Season 1, audiences have had a soft spot for the sweet, sassy, and creative Penny—perhaps not so much for Colin, based on how he has treated her … But maybe we will see him redeem himself this spring. Whatever happens, we are just happy to see more “Polin.”

Season 3 merchandise

(Target)

Bridgerton style and home décor is sweeping the nation, and it’s not only palatable; some of it is downright fashionable. From bridal wear to chocolate to tea sets, every product oozes floral patterns and silhouettes almost to an excessive degree. Do girlies love unicorns and flowers? Yes, but girlies also love stylish sass and a flip of the hair to indicate displeasure. We don’t necessarily need an excess of flowers on everything just because we happen to love romantic historical dramas. Penny would likely agree.

Does Target have a Bridgerton collection?

(Target)

One of the new Bridgerton collaborations this year is indeed a collection at Target, created by Izzy & Liv and produced by the big bullseye brand. It’s a small collection of mostly home decor and some food products, and to be honest, it’s a little underwhelming. The tea sets are a great example. Are they cute? Sure, but they look like mint tins instead of tea tins, and there isn’t a single British or English tea in the bunch.

The blankets and mugs have the same floral pattern as the stationery—and honestly, the pattern works better on paper. Literally. Maybe figuratively, too. Slippers with queen bees, loud mugs with barely readable text, and mug lids that look like crowns abound. The most Bridgerton item on the list is probably the fan, since one of our favorite ladies would likely use a fan before they would drink from a mug that says, “Flawless, my dear.”

Does Target have a Bridgerton collection? Yes, they do, but it’s not as varied or unique as some of their other brand or Netflix collaborations have been. It does boggle the mind that they don’t have any English or British tea in the Bridgerton tea package. Lady Featherington would never.

(featured image: Netflix)

