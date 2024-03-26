‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 FINALLY Has a Release Date

Gentle readers, if you’re missing the sweeping romance, social climbing, and horny yearnings of the ton, then fear not. Bridgerton is finally returning for season 3!

Recommended Videos

Shonda Rhimes’ historical romance is back, with season 3 focusing on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). It’s been two years since we last checked in with the series, which finally has a release date for its third season.

When does season 3 premiere?

Season 3 of Bridgerton returns on May 16 on Netflix. Unlike previous seasons which dropped all at once, season 3 will be split between two parts. Part One premieres in May with the first four episodes, followed by Part Two, which debuts on June 13.

Netflix has released a clip from season 3, which sees Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his new wife Kate (Simone Ashley) dancing together at a ball. Also in attendance is the younger Bridgerton sister Francesca, who is now played by Hannah Dodd (Enola Holmes 2).

What will happen in season 3?

Season 3 will see Polin, a.k.a. Penelope and Colin dive headfirst into the friends-to-lovers trope. Penelope has spent the first two seasons with an unrequited crush on Colin, so seeing that relationship finally turn romantic will be exciting.

But of course, nothing is ever simple in the world of Bridgerton. The season begins with Penelope on the hunt for a husband, having given up her crush on Colin. She’s searching for someone to support her double life as gossip maven Lady Whistledown.

The synopsis reads, “Lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Season 3, Part One of Bridgerton premieres May 16 on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]