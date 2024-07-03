After Its Tragic First Season, Will the K-Drama ‘Big Mouth’ Be Back for Season 2?

Fans of the K-drama Big Mouth aren’t over its heartbreaking ending. Viewers of another popular K-drama, Queen of Tears, feared that this new lead couple would initially suffer the same fate that Chang-ho (Lee Jong-suk) and Mi-ho (Im Yoon-ah) did.
The parallels between Hong Hae-in and Go Mi-ho announcing their terminal illnesses during press conferences have been eerily similar. Those who’ve watched both dramas will also notice how similar Hyun-woo’s reaction is to Chang-ho’s once his wife made her condition public. Both scenarios had been heartbreaking to hear, even for those in front of their streaming devices.
Not all K-drama fans wanted another story that would make them sob buckets. As thrilling as Big Mouth has been, it won’t be getting a second season. Positive ratings and the hype surrounding this thriller tragedy made fans believe that a second season was to be expected. But after its last episode in 2022, the producers of the drama haven’t followed up on the possibility of a second season.
A sad ending K-Drama fans couldn’t stop talking about
K-drama fans still feel hurt over the ending of Big Mouth. The terminal illness trope won, and Mi-ho succumbed to her stage four lymphoma. This K-drama’s ending should be illegal. We loved Chang-ho and Mi-ho together, but they were brutally ripped apart in the very last episode.
For what it’s worth, at least Do-ha was gradually killed off by being exposed to the same water Mi-ho caught cancer from. It’s karmic justice for Mi-ho, but not enough to soothe the aching hearts of everyone who watched this drama.