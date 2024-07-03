After Its Tragic First Season, Will the K-Drama ‘Big Mouth’ Be Back for Season 2?

Fans of the K-drama Big Mouth aren’t over its heartbreaking ending. Viewers of another popular K-drama, Queen of Tears, feared that this new lead couple would initially suffer the same fate that Chang-ho (Lee Jong-suk) and Mi-ho (Im Yoon-ah) did.

The parallels between Hong Hae-in and Go Mi-ho announcing their terminal illnesses during press conferences have been eerily similar. Those who’ve watched both dramas will also notice how similar Hyun-woo’s reaction is to Chang-ho’s once his wife made her condition public. Both scenarios had been heartbreaking to hear, even for those in front of their streaming devices.

Not all K-drama fans wanted another story that would make them sob buckets. As thrilling as Big Mouth has been, it won’t be getting a second season. Positive ratings and the hype surrounding this thriller tragedy made fans believe that a second season was to be expected. But after its last episode in 2022, the producers of the drama haven’t followed up on the possibility of a second season.

A sad ending K-Drama fans couldn’t stop talking about

Simply cannot stop thinking abt this scn in ep1 where Miho's dad chose to be with Changho coz Miho was the stronger one but it did turn out it was Changho and him who were left for each other.??

My heart hurts. They didn't deserve this. ??#BigMouthEp16 #BigMouth pic.twitter.com/2FXgjUgUDk — Janani (@naan_jaan) September 25, 2022

K-drama fans still feel hurt over the ending of Big Mouth. The terminal illness trope won, and Mi-ho succumbed to her stage four lymphoma. This K-drama’s ending should be illegal. We loved Chang-ho and Mi-ho together, but they were brutally ripped apart in the very last episode.

For what it’s worth, at least Do-ha was gradually killed off by being exposed to the same water Mi-ho caught cancer from. It’s karmic justice for Mi-ho, but not enough to soothe the aching hearts of everyone who watched this drama.

