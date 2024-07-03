Im Yoon-ah as Ko Mi-ho from Big Mouth K-drama
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

After Its Tragic First Season, Will the K-Drama ‘Big Mouth’ Be Back for Season 2?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 05:45 pm

Fans of the K-drama Big Mouth aren’t over its heartbreaking ending. Viewers of another popular K-drama, Queen of Tears, feared that this new lead couple would initially suffer the same fate that Chang-ho (Lee Jong-suk) and Mi-ho (Im Yoon-ah) did.

Recommended Videos

The parallels between Hong Hae-in and Go Mi-ho announcing their terminal illnesses during press conferences have been eerily similar. Those who’ve watched both dramas will also notice how similar Hyun-woo’s reaction is to Chang-ho’s once his wife made her condition public. Both scenarios had been heartbreaking to hear, even for those in front of their streaming devices.

Not all K-drama fans wanted another story that would make them sob buckets. As thrilling as Big Mouth has been, it won’t be getting a second season. Positive ratings and the hype surrounding this thriller tragedy made fans believe that a second season was to be expected. But after its last episode in 2022, the producers of the drama haven’t followed up on the possibility of a second season.

A sad ending K-Drama fans couldn’t stop talking about

K-drama fans still feel hurt over the ending of Big Mouth. The terminal illness trope won, and Mi-ho succumbed to her stage four lymphoma. This K-drama’s ending should be illegal. We loved Chang-ho and Mi-ho together, but they were brutally ripped apart in the very last episode.

For what it’s worth, at least Do-ha was gradually killed off by being exposed to the same water Mi-ho caught cancer from. It’s karmic justice for Mi-ho, but not enough to soothe the aching hearts of everyone who watched this drama.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.