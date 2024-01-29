Here’s What You Can Expect From the ‘One Piece’ English Dub Release Schedule for 2024

One Piece is far too iconic to pass up, but newer fans have a lot of episodes to catch up with. If this is anybody’s first anime, it might feel a little intimidating to go through a ton of arcs in an unfamiliar language.

Subtitles shouldn’t be a deterrent to a great story, but if you’re a busy person, reading them might not be an option. One Piece is also getting a remake to be featured on Netflix. With so much content to parse, it might be impossible for you to finish One Piece without an English dub in sight.

Luckily for fans in the U.S., One Piece season 14, voyage 13 (Episodes 1037–1048) is coming to Crunchyroll with an English dub. As of January 17, the English dub of Episodes 1037–1048 has been released, which leaves 40 episodes more to be dubbed in English.

Fans can only speculate when the rest of One Piece’s English dub episodes will release. There’s no set release schedule for 2024 released to the public, but following a pattern, fans believe that One Piece episodes 1049–1060 will be released by the end of January to early February 2024. At the moment, there are no confirmed release dates for the remaining episodes of the Wano Country Arc. But if you’re a new fan, fret not: Every other episode before 1037 is already on Crunchyroll.

If you’re watching One Piece from Hulu, all of the available episodes from Seasons 1–8 have all been released in English dub.

