‘Love Is Blind: Habibi’ takes us to the skyscrapers of Saudi Arabia

Love may be blind, but it’s certainly not bound by borders as Netflix is taking its dating show to yet another destination. The series is now in the United Arab Emirates, where singles are ready to mingle, or, in the show’s case, stay isolated in pods listening to one another.

Love is Blind is one of Netflix’s more successful dating shows, where individuals who are tired of being single decide to risk it all in the hopes of finding happiness (and if they don’t manage that, some internet clout at least). The show began in the USA in 2020 and has made its way to eight different countries since then, including Brazil, the UK, Sweden, Japan, Argentina, Germany, Mexico, and now, the United Arab Emirates.

Love is Blind: Habibi (habibi being the Arabic word that means “my love”) will bring together 30 single men and women and place them in pods where they can get to know one another through conversation alone – initially. Once the singles have found someone they believe to be a match, a proposal may (or may not) take place and the contestants move ahead with the plans of marriage, only seeing the other after having said “yes.”

When will it land on Netflix?

The show has been advertised by Netflix and is already being promoted on the streaming service with a short trailer telling fans to get ready. The same trailer was also dropped on Netflix MENA’s Instagram account, with the hosts, Saudi Arabian actors Khaled Saquer and Elham Ali, introducing what is to come.

At the time of writing, there is still no release date, but given that the trailer is on Netflix already, we expect it to drop sometime before the end of 2024.

Who is in this Arabic season?

As mentioned above, the hosts are Saudi Arabian actors Khaled Saquer and Elham Ali. They also happen to be a married couple, so perhaps they can bring their own wisdom and experience on matters of the heart to their commentary.

The contestants are expected to be Arabic speakers that live in the Middle East and North Africa, with scouts reportedly having to hit Instagram to find camera worthy contestants. In an Instagram video, one woman discussed having been approached by scouts five times asking her if she would be interested to which she firmly replied, “Hell to the no, no, no.” Instagram user, djdonttouchmyhair added in the comments,

“Love is blind habibi! They attempted to cast me for this show, along with half of the city. Everyone I know said no so now I’m wondering WHOMSTTTT SAID YES? I’m nosey as hell”

Well, we, along with the entirety of the United Arab Emirates who appear to have had it shoved down their Instagram throats, for some time, will get to find out when it eventually drops. Hopefully sometime soon.

