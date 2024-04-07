All ‘Love Is Blind’ Divorces, Confirmed

One of the most popular reality TV shows is Netflix’s Love is Blind. The premise is simple: Single people are placed in separate pods and must get to know each other through a wall. Once they get engaged, they can finally meet in person. From there, they have 4 weeks until their wedding, where they will decide at the altar if they want to get married. We’ll tell you every Love is Blind divorce that’s officially confirmed.

Not all is fair in the game (show) of love, as some Love is Blind couples have gone their separate ways. To date, only two successful couples have gotten divorced, which is pretty good for a show that has had ten couples over 6 seasons. Coincidentally, both divorced couples came from season 2.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson found love on season two of Love is Blind and ended up getting engaged and eventually married in February 2022. Danielle was 29 and Nick was 36 at the time. According to Cosmopolitan, the couple seemed pretty optimistic about their future at the time. Nick said on camera, “Saying yes and committing to getting married today to Danielle was a game-time decision because I wasn’t 100% sure that she was 100% sure. But it all worked out the way it was supposed to, and that means I’m a married man. We have 50-some-odd years together and I can’t wait.”

As you might’ve guessed by now, this plan fell apart completely, as the two divorced that same year in August. Danielle posted a public statement about the divorce on Instagram Stories, saying “It really did come to just personality compatibility differences.” While their divorce is finalized, at least they’ll always have their memories.

The second couple to get divorced on the show are Jarrette Jones and Lyanna McNeely. The two became an item during season 2, eventually deciding to marry each other at the altar. Their marriage ended in August 2022.

An Instagram joint statement from the couple reads as follows:

“What’s going on, family. After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives and going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

Love is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.

